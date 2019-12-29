CLOSE

Buy Photo Basketball promo pic. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County basketball teams wrapped up the holidays securing their latest tournament titles.

Piedra Vista hammered host school Alamogordo 51-23 on Saturday to win the Kiwanis Invitational girls title at AHS, while Navajo Prep crushed Mescalero Apache 85-56 on Saturday to win the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational girls title in Albuquerque.

Newcomb edged Navajo Prep 46-41 to win the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational boys title.

The PV girls improved to 12-0 this season, while the Prep girls improved to 9-1. The Newcomb boys are now 8-3 this season.

Bloomfield girls place second at Goddard Holiday Classic

The Lady Bobcats punched their ticket to the title game after beating Albuquerque Academy and host school Goddard, but eventually fell 56-45 to Miyamura on Saturday. Bloomfield’s now 3-6 this season.

Other basketball teams finish strong

The Farmington Lady Scorpions topped Canutillo, Texas, 63-56, on Saturday to place third at the Hobbs Holiday Tournament.

The Kirtland boys took fourth overall after falling 77-64 to Valencia Saturday at the Kiwanis Invitational in Alamogordo, while the Kirtland girls crushed Aztec 57-14 on Saturday to win the Hobbs Holiday Tournament consolation title.

The Shiprock girls, who lost 56-52 to Deming on Saturday, placed fourth at the Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces.

Aztec wrestling has strong outing in Las Vegas, Nevada

The Tigers placed third out of 13 teams Saturday at the Cimarron Memorial Spartan Invitational.

Dylan St. Vrain (126-pound division) and Caleb Varzeas (220-pound division) both won individual titles.

Aztec took on foes from Nevada, California and Arizona.