CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers remain the top-ranked 5A girls basketball squad in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls.

PV is 9-0 this season, taking down foes like Kirtland Central, Gallup, Mayfield and Rio Rancho along the way.

CLOSE

Prep girls rise to No. 2 in 3A poll

The Lady Eagles, fresh off winning the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament last weekend, soared five spots in this week's poll.

The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the latest 4A girls rankings, while Newcomb went up one spot to No. 4 in the latest 2A girls poll.

The Newcomb boys jumped up one spot to No. 3 in the latest 2A boys rankings, while the Navajo Prep boys stayed put at No. 10 in the latest 3A boys poll.