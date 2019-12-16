CLOSE After Miyamura started getting into foul trouble by mid-second quarter, the Lady Panthers started pulling ahead en route to 87-56 win Monday at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers capitalized on Miyamura’s foul troubles, eventually cruising to an 87-56 home-opening win tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

PV stayed unbeaten at 9-0.

PV struggled getting some shots off in the opening minutes, but Miyamura committed multiple fouls by mid-second quarter. The Lady Panthers were in the bonus by then, and they started pulling ahead for good.

PV had a big enough cushion to where coach Joe Reed rested his starters for most of the fourth quarter.

PV will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aztec.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen attacks the basket against Miyamura during Monday's girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland basketball teams win at Monument Valley, Arizona

The KC girls coasted to a 76-27 win tonight, and the KC boys followed suit by grinding out a 75-72 victory.

The KC girls (5-2) will host Los Lunas at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the KC boys (4-3) will play in the Eddie Peña Classic Thursday at Grants.