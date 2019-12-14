CLOSE

Basketball promo.

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers and the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles both cruised to tournament titles tonight.

PV opened with a 14-0 first-quarter run, toppling host school Rio Rancho 57-26 to win the Rio Rancho tournament.

Prep had another strong outing on defense and crushed Whitehorse, Utah, 59-23, to win the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament title at Shiprock.

PV (8-0) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Monday, while Prep (6-1) will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Shiprock.

Durango boys win Jerry Richardson tournament title, Shiprock girls take third

Durango topped Aztec 40-32 today in Shiprock, while the Lady Chieftains edged Bloomfield 56-50 today at SHS, thanks to a 29-18 run in the second half.

Shiprock will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tohatchi, while Bloomfield will play in the Goddard Holiday Classic Dec. 26-28 in Roswell.

Lady Scorps fall in double overtime

The Farmington girls lost 82-76 against Las Cruces in today’s third-place game at the Joe Armijo Classic in Albuquerque.

FHS had a 48-38 lead about midway through the third quarter, but started getting into some foul trouble late in the fourth quarter and in the first overtime period.

From there, Las Cruces kept hitting shots and kept getting to the foul line.

Farmington (3-2) next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aztec.