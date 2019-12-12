CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Lady Scorpions pulled away in the second half to hammer Atrisco Heritage 59-31 in today’s Joe Armijo Classic basketball tournament opener at Albuquerque Academy.

Farmington outscored Atrisco 35-9 in the second half.

FHS (3-0) will face Centennial in the tournament semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

PV girls hammer Oñate

The Lady Panthers won 77-37 in today's Rio Rancho tournament opener, staying unbeaten at 6-0.

PV opened the game on a 24-4 run and pulled away from there.

Bloomfield girls top Dulce for first win

The Lady Bobcats got off to a strong start on defense, winning 63-23 in today's Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament opener at Shiprock.

Bloomfield (1-3) opened the game on a 33-9 run and didn't look back.

Navajo Prep girls, Aztec boys also win Jerry Richardson tournament openers

The Prep girls topped Newcomb 51-42 today, while the Aztec boys edged Bloomfield 52-51 today.

Bloomfield will face Navajo Prep at 1 p.m. Friday in the girls tournament semifinals.

Shiprock boys clobber Northwest

The host school Chieftains won 72-29 tonight to open the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament. Shiprock improved to 2-2 this season.

Aztec girls top Moriarty

The Lady Tigers (2-0) beat the host team 36-27 in today's Alice King tournament opener in Moriarty.

Kirtland boys off to rough start at Al Armendariz tournament

The Broncos couldn't withstand three-time defending state champion Pecos as the second half dragged on, falling 74-37 in today's opening round in Santa Fe.

Pecos pulled away behind a 37-17 second-half run.

Kirtland (2-2) will face Crownpoint in the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Eagles can't get offense going vs. Durango

The Navajo Prep boys lost 45-28 in today's Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament opener at Shiprock.

After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, Prep (2-2) scored just 18 additional points the rest of the way.

PV boys fall to Bernalillo

The Panthers (1-4) lost 68-53 in today's Cleveland Storm Invitational opener in Rio Rancho.

Visit www.daily-times.com this weekend for the latest tournament updates.