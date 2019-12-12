FARMINGTON – The Farmington Lady Scorpions pulled away in the second half to hammer Atrisco Heritage 59-31 in today’s Joe Armijo Classic basketball tournament opener at Albuquerque Academy.
Farmington outscored Atrisco 35-9 in the second half.
FHS (3-0) will face Centennial in the tournament semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
PV girls hammer Oñate
The Lady Panthers won 77-37 in today's Rio Rancho tournament opener, staying unbeaten at 6-0.
PV opened the game on a 24-4 run and pulled away from there.
Bloomfield girls top Dulce for first win
The Lady Bobcats got off to a strong start on defense, winning 63-23 in today's Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament opener at Shiprock.
Bloomfield (1-3) opened the game on a 33-9 run and didn't look back.
Navajo Prep girls, Aztec boys also win Jerry Richardson tournament openers
The Prep girls topped Newcomb 51-42 today, while the Aztec boys edged Bloomfield 52-51 today.
Bloomfield will face Navajo Prep at 1 p.m. Friday in the girls tournament semifinals.
Shiprock boys clobber Northwest
The host school Chieftains won 72-29 tonight to open the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament. Shiprock improved to 2-2 this season.
Aztec girls top Moriarty
The Lady Tigers (2-0) beat the host team 36-27 in today's Alice King tournament opener in Moriarty.
Kirtland boys off to rough start at Al Armendariz tournament
The Broncos couldn't withstand three-time defending state champion Pecos as the second half dragged on, falling 74-37 in today's opening round in Santa Fe.
Pecos pulled away behind a 37-17 second-half run.
Kirtland (2-2) will face Crownpoint in the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Eagles can't get offense going vs. Durango
The Navajo Prep boys lost 45-28 in today's Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament opener at Shiprock.
After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, Prep (2-2) scored just 18 additional points the rest of the way.
PV boys fall to Bernalillo
The Panthers (1-4) lost 68-53 in today's Cleveland Storm Invitational opener in Rio Rancho.
Visit www.daily-times.com this weekend for the latest tournament updates.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments