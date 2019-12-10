CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers kept on pounding foes, this time opening on a 46-9 run to crush Shiprock 63-27 tonight at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

PV, which is now 5-0 this season, has scored 60-plus points in three straight games.

The Lady Panthers will open the Rio Rancho tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against Oñate, while Shiprock (0-4) will host the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament starting Thursday.

Bloomfield boys win season opener

The Bobcats cruised to a 76-48 victory over Tohatchi tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

BHS (1-0) will open Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament play Thursday in Shiprock.

Kirtland boys storm past Farmington

Kirtland pulled ahead in the third quarter via step-up jumpers and transition buckets to win 73-50 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. KC outscored FHS 57-31 in the second half.

Kirtland (2-1) will head to Santa Fe for the Capital tournament starting Thursday, while Farmington (2-3) will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bloomfield.

Farmington girls hold off Durango

FHS won 39-37 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Farmington (2-0) will face Atrisco Heritage at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to open the Albuquerque Academy tournament.

Kirtland girls blast Grants on road

The Lady Broncos won 75-43 tonight at GHS.

KC (3-2) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ignacio, Colorado.

Aztec boys fall in home opener

The Tigers lost 80-34 against Taos tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

AHS (0-4) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Thursday at Shiprock.

Bloomfield girls fall at Los Lunas

The Lady Bobcats lost 64-37 tonight at LLHS.

Bloomfield (0-3) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Thursday at Shiprock.