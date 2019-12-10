FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers kept on pounding foes, this time opening on a 46-9 run to crush Shiprock 63-27 tonight at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.
PV, which is now 5-0 this season, has scored 60-plus points in three straight games.
The Lady Panthers will open the Rio Rancho tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against Oñate, while Shiprock (0-4) will host the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament starting Thursday.
Bloomfield cruised to a 76-48 victory Tuesday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit
Bloomfield boys win season opener
The Bobcats cruised to a 76-48 victory over Tohatchi tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
BHS (1-0) will open Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament play Thursday in Shiprock.
Kirtland boys storm past Farmington
Kirtland pulled ahead in the third quarter via step-up jumpers and transition buckets to win 73-50 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. KC outscored FHS 57-31 in the second half.
Kirtland (2-1) will head to Santa Fe for the Capital tournament starting Thursday, while Farmington (2-3) will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bloomfield.
KC pulls ahead with key step-up jumpers and transition buckets in the third quarter en route to a 73-50 victory Tuesday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Farmington girls hold off Durango
FHS won 39-37 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington (2-0) will face Atrisco Heritage at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to open the Albuquerque Academy tournament.
Kirtland girls blast Grants on road
The Lady Broncos won 75-43 tonight at GHS.
KC (3-2) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ignacio, Colorado.
Aztec boys fall in home opener
The Tigers lost 80-34 against Taos tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
AHS (0-4) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Thursday at Shiprock.
Bloomfield girls fall at Los Lunas
The Lady Bobcats lost 64-37 tonight at LLHS.
Bloomfield (0-3) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Thursday at Shiprock.
