CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers remain atop the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A rankings after a fast start to the 2019-2020 girls basketball campaign. 

PV is fresh off a season-opening win at Kirtland Central, as well as a John Losmaney tournament title after hammering host school Gallup 65-34 in the finals.

PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Piedra Vista girls basketball | Dec. 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy throws an outlet pass down the right side against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy throws an outlet pass down the right side against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Kayleigh Cadman looks to pass the ball against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Kayleigh Cadman looks to pass the ball against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Hallie Blackie and Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone chase after the ball during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista's Hallie Blackie and Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone chase after the ball during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista coach Joe Reed reacts to a foul called on his team against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista coach Joe Reed reacts to a foul called on his team against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Monique Shim looks to get a defensive stop against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Monique Shim looks to get a defensive stop against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer drives toward the basket against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer drives toward the basket against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    CLOSE

    Piedra Vista withstands Kirtland’s fourth-quarter rally, wins 49-39 Tuesday at Bronco Arena to open the new campaign. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    CLOSE

    Navajo Prep sees shot fall en route to a 68-57 victory in Friday's Marv Sanders Invitational game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

    Navajo Prep boys join 3A rankings

    The Eagles are No. 10 in the latest 3A poll after winning concluding the Marv Sanders Invitational with back-to-back wins over Shiprock and Aztec.

    Kirtland girls still ranked

    The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the latest 4A girls basketball poll after taking third place at the Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona.

    The Navajo Prep girls are No. 7 in the latest 3A girls poll.

    The Newcomb boys remain at No. 4 in the 2A boys rankings, while the Newcomb girls are No. 5 in the 2A girls rankings.

    5A girls rankings

    1. Piedra Vista

    2. Hobbs

    3. Volcano Vista

    4. Centennial

    5. La Cueva

    6. Carlsbad

    7. Mayfield

    8. Sandia

    9. West Mesa

    10. Cibola

    4A girls rankings

    1. Los Lunas

    2. Gallup

    3. Kirtland Central

    4. Highland

    5. Española Valley

    6. Pojoaque Valley

    7. Miyamura

    8. Goddard

    9. Portales

    10. St. Pius

    3A girls rankings

    1. Hatch Valley

    2. Tularosa

    3. Santa Fe Indian

    4. Robertson

    5. Tucumcari

    6. West Las Vegas

    7. Navajo Prep

    8. Tohatchi

    9. Socorro

    10. Thoreau

    3A boys rankings

    1. Hot Springs

    2. Bosque

    3. St. Michael’s

    4. Sandia Prep

    5. Robertson

    6. Laguna Acoma

    7. West Las Vegas

    8. Socorro

    9. Santa Fe Indian

    10. Navajo Prep

    2A boys rankings

    1. Pecos

    2. Magdalena

    3. Texico

    4. Newcomb

    5. Santa Rosa

    6. Dora

    7. Mesilla Valley

    8. Menaul

    9. Estancia

    10. Escalante

    2A girls rankings

    1. Mescalero Apache

    2. Peñasco

    3. Pecos

    4. Texico

    5. Newcomb

    6. Escalante

    7. Magdalena

    8. Clayton

    9. Lordsburg

    10. Academy Tech

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE