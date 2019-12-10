FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers remain atop the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A rankings after a fast start to the 2019-2020 girls basketball campaign.
PV is fresh off a season-opening win at Kirtland Central, as well as a John Losmaney tournament title after hammering host school Gallup 65-34 in the finals.
Piedra Vista withstands Kirtland’s fourth-quarter rally, wins 49-39 Tuesday at Bronco Arena to open the new campaign. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Navajo Prep sees shot fall en route to a 68-57 victory in Friday's Marv Sanders Invitational game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Navajo Prep boys join 3A rankings
The Eagles are No. 10 in the latest 3A poll after winning concluding the Marv Sanders Invitational with back-to-back wins over Shiprock and Aztec.
Kirtland girls still ranked
The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the latest 4A girls basketball poll after taking third place at the Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona.
The Navajo Prep girls are No. 7 in the latest 3A girls poll.
The Newcomb boys remain at No. 4 in the 2A boys rankings, while the Newcomb girls are No. 5 in the 2A girls rankings.
5A girls rankings
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. Volcano Vista
4. Centennial
5. La Cueva
6. Carlsbad
7. Mayfield
8. Sandia
9. West Mesa
10. Cibola
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Gallup
3. Kirtland Central
4. Highland
5. Española Valley
6. Pojoaque Valley
7. Miyamura
8. Goddard
9. Portales
10. St. Pius
3A girls rankings
1. Hatch Valley
2. Tularosa
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Robertson
5. Tucumcari
6. West Las Vegas
7. Navajo Prep
8. Tohatchi
9. Socorro
10. Thoreau
3A boys rankings
1. Hot Springs
2. Bosque
3. St. Michael’s
4. Sandia Prep
5. Robertson
6. Laguna Acoma
7. West Las Vegas
8. Socorro
9. Santa Fe Indian
10. Navajo Prep
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Texico
4. Newcomb
5. Santa Rosa
6. Dora
7. Mesilla Valley
8. Menaul
9. Estancia
10. Escalante
2A girls rankings
1. Mescalero Apache
2. Peñasco
3. Pecos
4. Texico
5. Newcomb
6. Escalante
7. Magdalena
8. Clayton
9. Lordsburg
10. Academy Tech
