Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers remain atop the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A rankings after a fast start to the 2019-2020 girls basketball campaign.

PV is fresh off a season-opening win at Kirtland Central, as well as a John Losmaney tournament title after hammering host school Gallup 65-34 in the finals.

Navajo Prep boys join 3A rankings

The Eagles are No. 10 in the latest 3A poll after winning concluding the Marv Sanders Invitational with back-to-back wins over Shiprock and Aztec.

Kirtland girls still ranked

The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the latest 4A girls basketball poll after taking third place at the Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona.

The Navajo Prep girls are No. 7 in the latest 3A girls poll.

The Newcomb boys remain at No. 4 in the 2A boys rankings, while the Newcomb girls are No. 5 in the 2A girls rankings.

5A girls rankings

1. Piedra Vista

2. Hobbs

3. Volcano Vista

4. Centennial

5. La Cueva

6. Carlsbad

7. Mayfield

8. Sandia

9. West Mesa

10. Cibola

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Gallup

3. Kirtland Central

4. Highland

5. Española Valley

6. Pojoaque Valley

7. Miyamura

8. Goddard

9. Portales

10. St. Pius

3A girls rankings

1. Hatch Valley

2. Tularosa

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Robertson

5. Tucumcari

6. West Las Vegas

7. Navajo Prep

8. Tohatchi

9. Socorro

10. Thoreau

3A boys rankings

1. Hot Springs

2. Bosque

3. St. Michael’s

4. Sandia Prep

5. Robertson

6. Laguna Acoma

7. West Las Vegas

8. Socorro

9. Santa Fe Indian

10. Navajo Prep

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Texico

4. Newcomb

5. Santa Rosa

6. Dora

7. Mesilla Valley

8. Menaul

9. Estancia

10. Escalante

2A girls rankings

1. Mescalero Apache

2. Peñasco

3. Pecos

4. Texico

5. Newcomb

6. Escalante

7. Magdalena

8. Clayton

9. Lordsburg

10. Academy Tech