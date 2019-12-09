CLOSE

FARMINGTON — San Juan County’s basketball scene is just 10 days into the new campaign, and multiple players are already generating big scoring outputs or helping the cause in key situations.

Here’s a rundown of those who’ve logged such performances:

Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy

Lady Panthers forward Lanae Billy continued to do damage on the bigger stage, tallying 24 points in Saturday’s John Lomasney tournament finals at Gallup.

She kept knocking down shots, pushing her way toward the rim and draining multiple field goals from the perimeter.

Billy, who also scored 19 points four days prior at Kirtland Central, has a golden opportunity to produce on yet another big stage on Tunight: the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

She last played on that court on March 2, 2018, when she helped Shiprock top St. Michael’s 63-35 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Shiprock’s Shannon Dale

The Chieftains forward carried the offense to victory this past Thursday against Durango.

On multiple occasions, Shannon Dale had some quick scoring bursts (a sequence of timely post touches here, a big 3-pointer or two there) and kept momentum alive and well for Shiprock.

He scored 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter, and he attacked the basket in the final moments of regulation to set up a couple critical trips to the foul line.

He showed promise of becoming more of a complete scorer.

And now he’s trying to reach a point where those scoring bursts happen every quarter, rather than the first quarter here, the fourth quarter there.

Newcomb’s Deion Johnhat

NHS overcame a 24-16 deficit at halftime, as the Skyhawks guard caught fire during Newcomb’s 18-2 rally in the third quarter of Saturday’s Rehoboth Christian tournament finals, against host school Rehoboth Christian.

Deion Johnhat scored 10 of his 17 points during that particular stretch, aiding Newcomb’s comeback bid.

