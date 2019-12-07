CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers did more than enough damage attacking the basket in transition, cruising past host school Gallup 65-34 tonight to win the John Lomasney girls basketball tournament title.

Already up 38-18 at halftime, PV pulled away for good in the third quarter, thanks to a 16-5 run.

Piedra Vista scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games. Lanae Billy scored 24 points.

PV (4-0) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shiprock.

Farmington wrestling wins Tom Torres Duals

The Scorpions took first place in the silver bracket today in Los Lunas.

Wycolt Henry (126-pound division), Taeoma Frank (132 pounds) and Zack Small (182 pounds) all won individual titles.

Newcomb boys, girls win tournament titles

The Newcomb boys pulled ahead with an 18-2 third-quarter run to top host school Rehoboth 46-33 today to win the Rehoboth Christian tournament title. The Newcomb girls topped Thoreau 50-43 today to win the Wingate Holiday Classic.

Newcomb (4-0) will play in the Eddie Peña Classic Dec. 19-21 at Grants.

San Juan, Utah wins Marv Sanders Invitational

SJ edged Shiprock in a 68-67 nail-biter today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

The Broncos were the only team to win all three tournament games.

Navajo Prep wrapped up the tournament with an 80-33 win over Aztec today, while Farmington topped Durango 57-53 today.

FHS and Prep both won two of their three tournament games, but Farmington took second place overall because its head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles. FHS beat Prep 48-33 on Friday night.

Aztec (0-3) will host Taos at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Farmington (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirtland Central. Prep (2-1) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Dec. 12-14 at Shiprock.

Kirtland girls takes third place at Lake Powell Holiday Classic

The Lady Broncos topped Monument Valley, Arizona 53-25 today in Page, Arizona.

Kirtland (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grants.

Bloomfield girls fall to Pojoaque Valley

BHS lost 37-33 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield's Halle Payne scored 21 points.

Bloomfield (0-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Los Lunas.