FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers did more than enough damage attacking the basket in transition, cruising past host school Gallup 65-34 tonight to win the John Lomasney girls basketball tournament title.
Already up 38-18 at halftime, PV pulled away for good in the third quarter, thanks to a 16-5 run.
Piedra Vista scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games. Lanae Billy scored 24 points.
PV (4-0) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shiprock.
Farmington wrestling wins Tom Torres Duals
The Scorpions took first place in the silver bracket today in Los Lunas.
Wycolt Henry (126-pound division), Taeoma Frank (132 pounds) and Zack Small (182 pounds) all won individual titles.
Newcomb boys, girls win tournament titles
The Newcomb boys pulled ahead with an 18-2 third-quarter run to top host school Rehoboth 46-33 today to win the Rehoboth Christian tournament title. The Newcomb girls topped Thoreau 50-43 today to win the Wingate Holiday Classic.
Newcomb (4-0) will play in the Eddie Peña Classic Dec. 19-21 at Grants.
San Juan, Utah wins Marv Sanders Invitational
SJ edged Shiprock in a 68-67 nail-biter today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
The Broncos were the only team to win all three tournament games.
Navajo Prep wrapped up the tournament with an 80-33 win over Aztec today, while Farmington topped Durango 57-53 today.
FHS and Prep both won two of their three tournament games, but Farmington took second place overall because its head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles. FHS beat Prep 48-33 on Friday night.
Aztec (0-3) will host Taos at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Farmington (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirtland Central. Prep (2-1) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Dec. 12-14 at Shiprock.
Kirtland girls takes third place at Lake Powell Holiday Classic
The Lady Broncos topped Monument Valley, Arizona 53-25 today in Page, Arizona.
Kirtland (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grants.
Bloomfield girls fall to Pojoaque Valley
BHS lost 37-33 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne scored 21 points.
Bloomfield (0-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Los Lunas.
