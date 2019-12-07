CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers did more than enough damage attacking the basket in transition, cruising past host school Gallup 65-34 tonight to win the John Lomasney girls basketball tournament title.

Already up 38-18 at halftime, PV pulled away for good in the third quarter, thanks to a 16-5 run.

Piedra Vista scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games. Lanae Billy scored 24 points.

PV (4-0) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shiprock.

Farmington wrestling wins Tom Torres Duals

The Scorpions took first place in the silver bracket today in Los Lunas.

Wycolt Henry (126-pound division), Taeoma Frank (132 pounds) and Zack Small (182 pounds) all won individual titles.

Newcomb boys, girls win tournament titles

The Newcomb boys pulled ahead with an 18-2 third-quarter run to top host school Rehoboth 46-33 today to win the Rehoboth Christian tournament title. The Newcomb girls topped Thoreau 50-43 today to win the Wingate Holiday Classic.

Newcomb (4-0) will play in the Eddie Peña Classic Dec. 19-21 at Grants.

San Juan, Utah wins Marv Sanders Invitational

SJ edged Shiprock in a 68-67 nail-biter today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

The Broncos were the only team to win all three tournament games.

Navajo Prep wrapped up the tournament with an 80-33 win over Aztec today, while Farmington topped Durango 57-53 today.

FHS and Prep both won two of their three tournament games, but Farmington took second place overall because its head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles. FHS beat Prep 48-33 on Friday night.

Aztec (0-3) will host Taos at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Farmington (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirtland Central. Prep (2-1) will play in the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Dec. 12-14 at Shiprock.

Kirtland girls takes third place at Lake Powell Holiday Classic

The Lady Broncos topped Monument Valley, Arizona 53-25 today in Page, Arizona.

Kirtland (2-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grants.

Bloomfield girls fall to Pojoaque Valley

BHS lost 37-33 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield's Halle Payne scored 21 points.

Bloomfield (0-2) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Los Lunas.

Bloomfield's Adriana Stevenson defends against Pojoaque Valley's Hennessei Calabaza during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Adriana Stevenson defends against Pojoaque Valley's Hennessei Calabaza during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne attacks the basket against Pojoaque Valley during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne attacks the basket against Pojoaque Valley during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie looks to pass the ball down the right side against Pojoaque Valley's Hennessei Calabaza during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie looks to pass the ball down the right side against Pojoaque Valley's Hennessei Calabaza during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne looks to drive toward the basket against against Pojoaque Valley's Alicia Sanchez during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne looks to drive toward the basket against against Pojoaque Valley's Alicia Sanchez during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Amaya Gonzales and Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez fight for the ball during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Amaya Gonzales and Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez fight for the ball during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Ashten Martinez drives toward the basket against Bloomfield's Halle Payne during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Ashten Martinez drives toward the basket against Bloomfield's Halle Payne during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Tonni Aquino against Bloomfield's Halle Payne during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Tonni Aquino against Bloomfield's Halle Payne during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Ashten Martinez is called for an offensive foul after colliding with Bloomfield's Halle Payne (21) during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Pojoaque Valley's Ashten Martinez is called for an offensive foul after colliding with Bloomfield's Halle Payne (21) during Saturday's girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
