FARMINGTON — The Marv Sanders Invitational basketball tournament got underway with three teams finding ways to pull out victories in tonight’s openers at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Farmington capitalized on Navajo Prep’s rough night on the scoring end enroute to a 48-33 win, while Shiprock’s defense kept pressing Durango early and in key situations in the Chieftains’ 62-60 victory. San Juan, Utah, quickly pulled ahead to top Aztec 75-37.

Farmington’s Bryson Wood and Keyshawn Pete had 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Prep’s Dontrelle Denetso had 10 points.

Shiprock’s Shannon Dale had 24 points, including 13 points in the first quarter alone. Aztec’s Austin Schaub and Mikey Phillips each scored 10 points.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez gets trapped in-between Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) and Keyhawn Pete (11) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

There are only six teams at the tournament because one of the squads had dropped out of the tournament beforehand.

Whoever goes unbeaten in all three games played wins the tournament.

If at least two teams are tied for the most wins after three games, a head-to-head tiebreaker and/or head-to-head point differentials will decide the tournament champion.

Buy Photo Shiprock's Shannon Dale makes a 3-pointer against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Aztec’s Mikey Phillips knocks down a long 2-pointer against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Area girls hoops teams win tournament openers

The Lady Broncos hammered Saguaro, Arizona 67-43 in today's Page, Arizona Tournament opener. The Lady Panthers topped Miyamura 50-34 in today's John Lomasney Tournament opener at Gallup.

The Newcomb girls crushed Zuni 60-33 in today's Wingate Holiday Classic tournament opener.

Newcomb boys also victorious

The Skyhawks topped Evangel Christian Academy 69-42 in today's Rehoboth Christian tournament opener.

Shiprock girls fall at last-second

Alamogordo's Justyse Martin hit a game-winning buzzer-beater en route to a 34-33 AHS win over the Lady Chieftains in today's John Lomasney Tournament opener in Gallup.

The Navajo Prep girls lost 67-57 against host school Gallup today.