PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Navajo Prep boys basketball | Dec. 5
Navajo Prep's Cody Manning drives toward the basket against Farmington's Keyshawn Pete during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cody Manning drives toward the basket against Farmington's Keyshawn Pete during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie looks to in-bound the ball against Farmington's Jordan Beyale during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie looks to in-bound the ball against Farmington's Jordan Beyale during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez drives toward the basket against Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez drives toward the basket against Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez gets trapped in-between Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) and Keyhawn Pete (11) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez gets trapped in-between Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) and Keyhawn Pete (11) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Bryson Wood puts up a shot against Navajo Prep's Nate Calabaza during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Bryson Wood puts up a shot against Navajo Prep's Nate Calabaza during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso grabs the loose ball rebound against Farmington during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso grabs the loose ball rebound against Farmington during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Isiah Charles drives toward the basket while being chased by Navajo Prep's Javy Atcitty during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles drives toward the basket while being chased by Navajo Prep's Javy Atcitty during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Keyshawn Pete drives to the basket for a layup against Navajo Prep during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Keyshawn Pete drives to the basket for a layup against Navajo Prep during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso drives in for a layup against Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso drives in for a layup against Farmington's Trayo Morgan (22) during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — The Marv Sanders Invitational basketball tournament got underway with three teams finding ways to pull out victories in tonight’s openers at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

    Farmington capitalized on Navajo Prep’s rough night on the scoring end enroute to a 48-33 win, while Shiprock’s defense kept pressing Durango early and in key situations in the Chieftains’ 62-60 victory. San Juan, Utah, quickly pulled ahead to top Aztec 75-37.

    Farmington’s Bryson Wood and Keyshawn Pete had 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Prep’s Dontrelle Denetso had 10 points.

    Shiprock’s Shannon Dale had 24 points, including 13 points in the first quarter alone. Aztec’s Austin Schaub and Mikey Phillips each scored 10 points.

    There are only six teams at the tournament because one of the squads had dropped out of the tournament beforehand.

    Whoever goes unbeaten in all three games played wins the tournament.

    If at least two teams are tied for the most wins after three games, a head-to-head tiebreaker and/or head-to-head point differentials will decide the tournament champion.

    Visit www.daily-times.com for continuing coverage of the Marv Sanders Invite.

    Area girls hoops teams win tournament openers

    The Lady Broncos hammered Saguaro, Arizona 67-43 in today's Page, Arizona Tournament opener. The Lady Panthers topped Miyamura 50-34 in today's John Lomasney Tournament opener at Gallup.

    The Newcomb girls crushed Zuni 60-33 in today's Wingate Holiday Classic tournament opener.

    Newcomb boys also victorious

    The Skyhawks topped Evangel Christian Academy 69-42 in today's Rehoboth Christian tournament opener.

    Shiprock girls fall at last-second

    Alamogordo's Justyse Martin hit a game-winning buzzer-beater en route to a 34-33 AHS win over the Lady Chieftains in today's John Lomasney Tournament opener in Gallup.

    The Navajo Prep girls lost 67-57 against host school Gallup today.

    PHOTOS: Aztec vs. San Juan, Utah boys basketball | Dec. 5
    Aztec's Austin Schaub puts up a shot against San Juan's Randall Flavel during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Aztec’s Austin Schaub puts up a shot against San Juan’s Randall Flavel during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Mikey Phillips knocks down a long 2-pointer against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Aztec’s Mikey Phillips knocks down a long 2-pointer against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Caleb Olson dribbles to the left side against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Aztec’s Caleb Olson dribbles to the left side against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Aztec's Javier Valenzuela looks to drive toward the basket against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Aztec’s Javier Valenzuela looks to drive toward the basket against San Juan during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    San Juan's Ryan Imlay attacks the basket against Aztec during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    San Juan’s Ryan Imlay attacks the basket against Aztec during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    San Juan's Randall Flavel puts up a shot against Aztec during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    San Juan’s Randall Flavel puts up a shot against Aztec during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      PHOTOS: Shiprock vs. Durango boys basketball | Dec. 5
      Durango's Sam Johnson tries to grab the loose ball against Shiprock during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      Durango's Sam Johnson tries to grab the loose ball against Shiprock during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Shiprock's Shannon Dale makes a 3-pointer against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      Shiprock's Shannon Dale makes a 3-pointer against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Shiprock's Howie Hoskie jumps up and makes a basket in the paint against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      Shiprock's Howie Hoskie jumps up and makes a basket in the paint against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      against Durango during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Durango's Jordan Woolverton looks to pass the ball down the right side against Shiprock's Eeyan John during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      Durango's Jordan Woolverton looks to pass the ball down the right side against Shiprock's Eeyan John during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Durango's Martin Cuntz has the ball swiped away by Shiprock's Victor Malone during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      Durango's Martin Cuntz has the ball swiped away by Shiprock's Victor Malone during the Marv Sanders Invitational boys basketball tournament Thursday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
