PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Piedra Vista girls basketball | Dec. 3
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy throws an outlet pass down the right side against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Kayleigh Cadman looks to pass the ball against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista's Hallie Blackie and Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone chase after the ball during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Piedra Vista coach Joe Reed reacts to a foul called on his team against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Monique Shim looks to get a defensive stop against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer drives toward the basket against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
    FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers opened the 2019-2020 campaign as the top-ranked squad in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center Class 5A girls basketball poll.

    PV had a 19-point advantage over second-ranked Hobbs in total votes, including five more first-place votes.

    The Lady Panthers opened the new season with a 49-39 victory Tuesday at Kirtland Central.

    Visit www.daily-times.com to see highlights from the game.

    Kirtland girls also ranked high

    The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the first Class 4A girls poll of the season.

    Farmington is No. 9 in the first Class 5A girls poll.

    Navajo Prep is No. 5 in the first Class 3A girls poll, while Newcomb is No. 6 in the first Class 2A girls poll.

    The Newcomb boys are ranked fourth in the first Class 2A boys poll of the season.

    5A girls rankings

    1. Piedra Vista

    2. Hobbs

    3. Volcano Vista

    4. La Cueva

    5. Carlsbad

    6. Centennial

    7. Sandia

    8. Cibola

    9. Farmington

    10. Mayfield

    4A girls rankings

    1. Los Lunas

    2. Gallup

    3. Kirtland Central

    4. Highland

    5. Portales

    6. Pojoaque Valley

    7. Miyamura

    8. Silver

    9. Española Valley

    10. Hope Christian

    3A girls rankings

    1. Robertson

    2. Hatch Valley

    3. West Las Vegas

    4. Tucumcari

    5. Navajo Prep

    6. Santa Fe Indian

    7. Tularosa

    8. St. Michael's

    9. Socorro

    10. Sandia Prep

    2A girls rankings

    1. Mescalero Apache

    2. Peñasco

    3. Texico

    4. Pecos

    5. Escalante

    6. Newcomb

    7. Dulce

    8. Clayton

    9. Lordsburg

    10. Santa Rosa

    2A boys rankings

    1. Pecos

    2. Magdalena

    3. Texico

    4. Newcomb

    5. Santa Rosa

    6. Mora

    7. Mesilla Valley

    8. Menaul

    9. Estancia

    10. Escalante

