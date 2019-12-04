FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers opened the 2019-2020 campaign as the top-ranked squad in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center Class 5A girls basketball poll.
PV had a 19-point advantage over second-ranked Hobbs in total votes, including five more first-place votes.
The Lady Panthers opened the new season with a 49-39 victory Tuesday at Kirtland Central.
Kirtland girls also ranked high
The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the first Class 4A girls poll of the season.
Farmington is No. 9 in the first Class 5A girls poll.
Navajo Prep is No. 5 in the first Class 3A girls poll, while Newcomb is No. 6 in the first Class 2A girls poll.
The Newcomb boys are ranked fourth in the first Class 2A boys poll of the season.
5A girls rankings
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. Volcano Vista
4. La Cueva
5. Carlsbad
6. Centennial
7. Sandia
8. Cibola
9. Farmington
10. Mayfield
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Gallup
3. Kirtland Central
4. Highland
5. Portales
6. Pojoaque Valley
7. Miyamura
8. Silver
9. Española Valley
10. Hope Christian
3A girls rankings
1. Robertson
2. Hatch Valley
3. West Las Vegas
4. Tucumcari
5. Navajo Prep
6. Santa Fe Indian
7. Tularosa
8. St. Michael's
9. Socorro
10. Sandia Prep
2A girls rankings
1. Mescalero Apache
2. Peñasco
3. Texico
4. Pecos
5. Escalante
6. Newcomb
7. Dulce
8. Clayton
9. Lordsburg
10. Santa Rosa
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Texico
4. Newcomb
5. Santa Rosa
6. Mora
7. Mesilla Valley
8. Menaul
9. Estancia
10. Escalante
