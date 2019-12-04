CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers opened the 2019-2020 campaign as the top-ranked squad in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center Class 5A girls basketball poll.

PV had a 19-point advantage over second-ranked Hobbs in total votes, including five more first-place votes.

The Lady Panthers opened the new season with a 49-39 victory Tuesday at Kirtland Central.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives to the basket against Farmington during a District 2-5A girls basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland girls also ranked high

The Lady Broncos are No. 3 in the first Class 4A girls poll of the season.

Farmington is No. 9 in the first Class 5A girls poll.

Navajo Prep is No. 5 in the first Class 3A girls poll, while Newcomb is No. 6 in the first Class 2A girls poll.

The Newcomb boys are ranked fourth in the first Class 2A boys poll of the season.

5A girls rankings

1. Piedra Vista

2. Hobbs

3. Volcano Vista

4. La Cueva

5. Carlsbad

6. Centennial

7. Sandia

8. Cibola

9. Farmington

10. Mayfield

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Gallup

3. Kirtland Central

4. Highland

5. Portales

6. Pojoaque Valley

7. Miyamura

8. Silver

9. Española Valley

10. Hope Christian

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Hatch Valley

3. West Las Vegas

4. Tucumcari

5. Navajo Prep

6. Santa Fe Indian

7. Tularosa

8. St. Michael's

9. Socorro

10. Sandia Prep

2A girls rankings

1. Mescalero Apache

2. Peñasco

3. Texico

4. Pecos

5. Escalante

6. Newcomb

7. Dulce

8. Clayton

9. Lordsburg

10. Santa Rosa

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Texico

4. Newcomb

5. Santa Rosa

6. Mora

7. Mesilla Valley

8. Menaul

9. Estancia

10. Escalante