CLOSE Piedra Vista withstands Kirtland’s fourth-quarter rally, wins 49-39 Tuesday at Bronco Arena to open the new campaign. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers withstood a late rally by Kirtland Central to win tonight’s girls basketball season opener 49-39 at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

Both sides had some key defensive stops clogging the middle lanes during the first half, but PV had some key transition buckets and scored 13 unanswered points to open the third quarter.

PV led 30-17 at that point, until Kirtland stormed back.

Kirtland made it a 2-point game twice within the final few minutes of regulation, but PV held on to secure the win.

PV (1-0) will play in the John Lomasney tournament Thursday through Saturday at Gallup, while Kirtland (0-1) will play in the Page, Arizona tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Hallie Blackie and Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone chase after the ball during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy throws an outlet pass down the right side against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington girls top Bloomfield

FHS pulled ahead in the third quarter enroute to a 66-52 win in tonight’s season opener at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Bloomfield (0-1) will host Pojoaque Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday, while Farmington will host Durango, Colorado, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.

Navajo Prep girls, Aztec girls victorious

Prep crushed Bayfield, Colorado, 72-27, on the road tonight, while Aztec topped Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado 36-29 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Prep (1-0) will play in the John Lomasney tournament Thursday through Saturday at Gallup, while Aztec (1-0) will play in the Moriarty tournament on Dec. 12-14.