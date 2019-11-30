CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The 2019-2020 basketball campaign is now underway.

The Farmington boys lost 60-54 Friday at Valencia. VHS then went on to secure a 75-51 home win over Piedra Vista today, thanks to a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter.

The Newcomb girls jumped on St. Michael, Arizona out of the gate with a 14-2 run en route to a 46-31 win in tonight’s season opener. The Newcomb boys followed suit with a 60-40 win over St. Michael, Arizona tonight.

The Kirtland Central boys, meanwhile, lost 64-40 to Los Lunas today at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Los Lunas outscored Kirtland 37-20 in the second half.

The KC boys will host Bayfield, Colorado at 7 p.m. Monday.

The FHS boys will host the Marv Sanders Invitational Dec. 5-7, while the PV boys will play at the Pueblo County, Colorado tournament Dec. 5-7.

The Newcomb girls will play at the Wingate Holiday Classic Dec. 5-7, while the Newcomb boys will play in the Rehoboth Christian tournament Dec. 5-7.