Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy puts up a contested shot against West Mesa's Jazmin Cordova (30) and Esperanza Varoz (15) during a 5A girls basketball state semifinals game on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Piedra Vista power forward Lanae Billy

Billy created mismatches on the scoring end with her 5-foot-9 frame.

Billy, who had a team-high 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season, is tall and nimble enough to fight her way to the rim and also help with second-chance buckets.

She also knocked down some well-timed corner 3s, shooting 38 percent from downtown.

Billy proved that she can be a go-to scoring option against tougher teams.

She scored 15 points in her PV debut last year against Kirtland Central, and she averaged 15.8 points a game during District 2-5A regular season and tournament play.

Billy will be around for the next three seasons, so PV’s offense is in great shape for the long haul.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Monique Shim looks to get a defensive stop against Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland Central point guard Monique Shim

Shim proved she can do damage on the scoring end against tougher competition last season.

She had a breakout game during the 4A state quarterfinals, scoring 16 points against Portales.

Shim can help lead the charge when the Lady Broncos attack in transition. She can knock down quick shots, and she can also dish the ball out to the wing for Tatelyn Manheimer and company.

But don’t surprised if foes look to limit scoring chances by Manheimer - a dependable outside shooter — and Candace Patterson — who missed last season with a torn left ACL and will be a giant boost replacing Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi and Aubrey Thomas in the front court this season.

It’s time for Shim to take on a bigger scoring load.

She’s fully capable of doing so. And Kirtland, which made its first state finals appearance in seven years, would be benefit from yet another scoring threat.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.