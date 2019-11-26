CLOSE

Buy Photo Shiprock's Trevor Etcitty shoots and makes a contested basket against Aztec during a District 1-4A boys basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Nov. 29

Farmington boys at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 30

Piedra Vista boys at Valencia, 3 p.m.

Kirtland Central boys vs. Los Lunas, 4 p.m.

Newcomb basketball doubleheader vs. St. Michael, Arizona, 5 p.m.

Dec. 2

Kirtland Central boys vs. Bayfield, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3

Farmington girls vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Kirtland Central girls vs. PV, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls at Bayfield, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5

Aztec girls vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 1), TBA

PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 1), TBA

PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 1), TBA

Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 1), TBA

Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 1), TBA

Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 1), TBA

Dec. 6

Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 2), TBA

PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 2), TBA

PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 2), TBA

Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 2), TBA

Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 2), TBA

Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 2), TBA

Dec. 7

Bloomfield girls vs. Pojoaque Valley, 3 p.m.

Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 3), TBA

PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 3), TBA

PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 3), TBA

Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 3), TBA

Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 3), TBA

Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 3), TBA

Dec. 10

Aztec boys vs. Taos, 6 p.m.

Kirtland Central boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Shiprock girls vs. PV, 7 p.m.

Farmington girls vs. Durango, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys vs. Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.

Kirtland Central girls at Grants, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12

Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 1), TBA

Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 1), TBA

Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 1), TBA

PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 1), TBA

PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 1), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 1), TBA

Dec. 13

Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 2), TBA

Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 2), TBA

Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 2), TBA

PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 2), TBA

PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 2), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 2), TBA

Dec. 14

Kirtland Central girls at Ignacio, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 3), TBA

Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 3), TBA

Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 3), TBA

PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 3), TBA

PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 3), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 3), TBA

Dec. 16

PV girls vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17

Kirtland Central basketball doubleheader at Monument Valley, Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Aztec girls vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

PV boys vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.

Shiprock girls at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19

Kirtland Central girls vs. Los Lunas, 6 p.m.

Farmington girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

PV girls vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.

Aztec boys vs. Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.

Newcomb girls vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 1), TBA

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson communicates with teammates down the right side against Farmington during a 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Dec. 20

Bloomfield boys vs. Taos, 6 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys at Rehoboth Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys basketball vs. PV, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 2), TBA

Dec. 21

Kirtland Central girls vs. Capital, 4 p.m.

Bloomfield boys at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 3), TBA

Dec. 26

PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 1), TBA

Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 1), TBA

Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 1), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 1), TBA

Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 1), TBA

Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 1), TBA

Dec. 27

PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 2), TBA

Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 2), TBA

Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 2), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 2), TBA

Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 2), TBA

Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 2), TBA

Dec. 28

PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 3), TBA

Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 3), TBA

Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 3), TBA

Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 3), TBA

Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 3), TBA

Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 3), TBA