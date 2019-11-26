Nov. 29
Farmington boys at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Nov. 30
Piedra Vista boys at Valencia, 3 p.m.
Kirtland Central boys vs. Los Lunas, 4 p.m.
Newcomb basketball doubleheader vs. St. Michael, Arizona, 5 p.m.
Dec. 2
Kirtland Central boys vs. Bayfield, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3
Farmington girls vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central girls vs. PV, 7 p.m.
Navajo Prep girls at Bayfield, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Dec. 5
Aztec girls vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 1), TBA
PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 1), TBA
PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 1), TBA
Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 1), TBA
Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 1), TBA
Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 1), TBA
Dec. 6
Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 2), TBA
PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 2), TBA
PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 2), TBA
Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 2), TBA
Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 2), TBA
Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 2), TBA
Dec. 7
Bloomfield girls vs. Pojoaque Valley, 3 p.m.
Marv Sanders Invitational at Farmington High (Day 3), TBA
PV girls, Navajo Prep girls at John Lomasney tournament in Gallup (Day 3), TBA
PV boys at Pueblo County, Colorado tournament (Day 3), TBA
Kirtland Central girls at Page, Arizona tournament (Day 3), TBA
Newcomb boys at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 3), TBA
Newcomb girls at Wingate Holiday Classic (Day 3), TBA
Dec. 10
Aztec boys vs. Taos, 6 p.m.
Kirtland Central boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
Shiprock girls vs. PV, 7 p.m.
Farmington girls vs. Durango, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield boys vs. Tohatchi, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield girls at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central girls at Grants, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12
Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 1), TBA
Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 1), TBA
Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 1), TBA
PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 1), TBA
PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 1), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 1), TBA
Dec. 13
Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 2), TBA
Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 2), TBA
Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 2), TBA
PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 2), TBA
PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 2), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 2), TBA
Dec. 14
Kirtland Central girls at Ignacio, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament at Shiprock (Day 3), TBA
Farmington girls at Albuquerque Academy tournament (Day 3), TBA
Aztec girls at Moriarty tournament (Day 3), TBA
PV girls at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 3), TBA
PV boys at Cleveland tournament (Day 3), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Capital tournament in Santa Fe (Day 3), TBA
Dec. 16
PV girls vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17
Kirtland Central basketball doubleheader at Monument Valley, Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
Aztec girls vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
PV boys vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.
Shiprock girls at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19
Kirtland Central girls vs. Los Lunas, 6 p.m.
Farmington girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.
PV girls vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.
Aztec boys vs. Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.
Newcomb girls vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.
Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 1), TBA
Dec. 20
Bloomfield boys vs. Taos, 6 p.m.
Navajo Prep boys at Rehoboth Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Navajo Prep girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.
Shiprock boys basketball vs. PV, 7 p.m.
Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 2), TBA
Dec. 21
Kirtland Central girls vs. Capital, 4 p.m.
Bloomfield boys at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.
Farmington boys, Kirtland Central boys at Eddie Pena Classic in Grants (Day 3), TBA
Dec. 26
PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 1), TBA
Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 1), TBA
Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 1), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 1), TBA
Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 1), TBA
Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 1), TBA
Dec. 27
PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 2), TBA
Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 2), TBA
Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 2), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 2), TBA
Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 2), TBA
Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 2), TBA
Dec. 28
PV boys and girls at Griego and Sons Holiday Tournament in Clovis (Day 3), TBA
Kirtland Central girls, Farmington girls, Aztec girls and Shiprock boys at Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament (Day 3), TBA
Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell (Day 3), TBA
Kirtland Central boys at Alamogordo tournament (Day 3), TBA
Shiprock girls at Holiday Hoopla tournament in Las Cruces (Day 3), TBA
Navajo Prep boys and girls, Newcomb boys and girls at Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque (Day 3), TBA
