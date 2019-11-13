CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson signs her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue her basketball career at NCAA Division II Adams State University. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista point guard Elaina Watson looks to immediately aid Adams State University's women's basketball program at the position, particularly with her defense and outside shooting.

Watson, who signed with Adams State today on a full-ride scholarship, averaged 3.1 steals a game and tallied 58 total defensive rebounds last season.

"I think I'm pretty good at figuring out where the ball's going to be, getting (to spots) before (opponents) pass it there," Watson said.

She also shot 31.9 percent from 3-point range.

"I pass the ball a lot, so no one really expected me to shoot last year. (Teammates) would set screens for me, and I'd roll off (for 3-point attempts)," Watson said.

That 3-and-D combination, in turn, made Watson dependable in transition last season.

"I can move up the court pretty fast," Watson said.

Preparing for the next level at Adams State, an NCAA Division II program located in Alamosa, Colorado, Watson said she wants to increase her 3-point shooting percentage and develop a quicker shot release.

Watson also said she wants to get in front of foes sooner and do a little better job of reading incoming screens while on defense.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.