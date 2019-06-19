CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Larry Chitty wants to see the Farmington boys basketball team continue its upward trend, adamant that certain tweaks on defense will get the Scorpions back to the playoffs.

Chitty, who was named the head coach after six years as an assistant, said FHS will still press, but he wants players to be tougher against penetration and offer more back-side help against penetration.

“We’ve got to be able to keep the ball in front of us. We’ve got to be able to stop penetration. I think it’s something we can do. I think we can get there,” Chitty said. “We want guys in the gaps. We’re going to be real active. We want everyone to work for everything. I think our guards are quick enough to get that done.”

Although FHS will primarily play man-to-man defense, Chitty said he wants to occasionally run half-court traps to throw opponents off.

On offense, Chitty has the personnel to continue flying down the floor in transition. However, he said also wants to see more transition 3s and kick-out looks.

“That’s going to make our break us,” Chitty said. “I think the boys enjoyed playing that way. I think they do a good job of finishing, too. We’re going to need that even more so this year.”

Farmington will return Jordan Beyale, Keyshawn Pete, Bryson Wood and Isaiah Charles.

“That’s really nice, especially the guard play that we have. They already know what it’s going to be like,” Chitty said. “That’ll offer a little more stability. We’ve got some guys there that know what it takes.”

Chitty replaces Jay Collins, who accepted the men’s basketball head coach job at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

Chitty will be Farmington’s third coach since 2017.

Farmington has missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Despite the timing of the coaching change, Farmington Municipal Schools athletic director Frank Whalen said he didn’t feel there was great urgency to fill the void.

“We wanted to make sure we got the right person. We did our due diligence,” Whalen said. “We’re excited to have (Larry), and the familiarity that he has with the program and the kids. The athletes know him. They all speak highly of him.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.