FARMINGTON – After emerging as a well-rounded shooter for Farmington this past season, Josh Goats hopes to leave such a mark at Northeastern Junior College after committing to the Plainsmen today.
Northeastern JC, which is located in Sterling, Colorado, doesn’t offer athletic scholarships, but it guaranteed Goats a roster spot.
“I happily took it,” Goats said.
The 6-foot-2 Goats was tall, long and quick enough to create mismatches attacking the rim. That, in turn, led to a few extra trips to the foul line.
Goats also knocked down his share of mid-range jumpers, which he said Northeastern JC was drawn to.
“I think it’s hard to defend at times because it’s unpredictable. Not a lot of players use that move,” Goats said.
On defense, Goats was often opponents’ first hurdle while pressing at the baseline.
Going forward, Goats said he plans to keep working on not letting opponents drive past him while defending against screens and in one-on-one situations.
Goats also said he wants to be more proactive dislodging the ball from opponents’ hands so he can generate more steals, something he wishes he had done more of this past winter.
“It could’ve been a fast-break layup or an opportunity to create momentum,” Goats said.
Currently, Goats said he’s unsure whether he will end up transferring to a bigger program after a year or two at Northeastern, but he’s keeping his options open.
