KIRTLAND — Kirtland Central’s Aubrey Thomas did plenty of the dirty work in the half-court, fighting for rebounds and loose balls near the baseline and aiding in second-chance points.
And now the Lady Broncos forward looks to do the same for University of the Southwest after signing her national letter of intent with the Mustangs today.
USW, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Hobbs, has now spent last couple off-seasons stocking up on post players who can handle rebounding duties and set up extra scoring chances that way.
Thomas earned second-team All-District 1-4A honors this past season.
Kirtland (27-4) reached the state finals for the first time since 2012, but lost 49-43 to Los Lunas.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.