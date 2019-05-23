CLOSE

Kirtland Central's Aubrey Thomas, center, signs her national letter of intent on Thursday to play basketball at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

KIRTLAND — Kirtland Central’s Aubrey Thomas did plenty of the dirty work in the half-court, fighting for rebounds and loose balls near the baseline and aiding in second-chance points.

And now the Lady Broncos forward looks to do the same for University of the Southwest after signing her national letter of intent with the Mustangs today.

USW, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Hobbs, has now spent last couple off-seasons stocking up on post players who can handle rebounding duties and set up extra scoring chances that way.

Thomas earned second-team All-District 1-4A honors this past season.

Kirtland (27-4) reached the state finals for the first time since 2012, but lost 49-43 to Los Lunas.