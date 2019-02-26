FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers continue to win key games, and they’re now the top-ranked squad in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A girls basketball rankings.
PV (23-3) edged sixth-ranked La Cueva 49-48 in the final seconds last Wednesday, and then crushed Farmington (No. 7 in 5A) 78-45 last Saturday to clinch the District 2-5A regular season title outright.
PV will host the District 2-5A tournament championship game this Saturday.
Kirtland girls remain No. 1 in 4A
The Lady Broncos (22-3) went unbeaten in District 1-4A and have won 19 of their last 20 games overall.
KC will host Bloomfield in Wednesday’s District 1-4A tournament semifinals.
Elsewhere, Navajo Prep is fifth in the latest 3A girls poll.
The Navajo Prep boys are seventh in the latest 3A boys basketball poll, while Newcomb is No. 2 in the latest 2A boys basketball rankings.
5A girls rankings
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. West Mesa
4. Carlsbad
5. Volcano Vista
6. La Cueva
7. Farmington
8. Mayfield
9. Sandia
10. Rio Rancho
4A girls rankings
1. Kirtland Central
2. Los Lunas
3. Gallup
4. Highland
5. Pojoaque Valley
6. Silver
7. Portales
8. St. Pius
9. Artesia
10. Hope Christian
3A girls rankings
1. Robertson
2. Tucumcari
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Hatch Valley
5. Navajo Prep
6. Tularosa
7. Socorro
8. West Las Vegas
9. St. Michael's
10. Tohatchi
3A boys rankings
1. St. Michael's
2. Hot Springs
3. Sandia Prep
4. Santa Fe Indian
5. Cuba
6. Wingate
7. Navajo Prep
8. Bosque
9. West Las Vegas
10. Robertson
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Newcomb
3. Texico
4. Santa Rosa
5. Mesilla Valley
6. Magdalena
7. Estancia
8. Mora
9. McCurdy
10. Rehoboth Christian
