Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives toward the basket against Gallup's Kamryn Yazzie during a District 1-4A game Friday, Feb. 8 at Bronco Arena. KC is now No. 1 in the lates 4A girls basketball rankings. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos are finally atop the mountain in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 4A girls basketball poll following strong back-to-back defensive performances.

KC, which only surrendered a combined 38 points in its last two games, surpassed Los Lunas by 11 votes for the No. 1 spot.

Kirtland (20-3, 8-0) has won 17 of its last 18 games overall.

KC’s one win away from clinching the District 1-4A title outright, but that was put on hold.

Like the other games scheduled across San Juan County, Kirtland’s district home game tonight against Aztec was moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Other area girls basketball teams still ranked

Piedra Vista (21-3, 5-1) and Farmington (20-6, 4-3) are still holding strong in the latest 5A girls poll, ranked second and sixth, respectively.

With the District 2-5A title at stake, to two sides will do battle again Friday at Scorpion Arena.

Elsewhere, Navajo Prep (16-9, 8-1) is now No. 5 in the latest 3A poll. The Lady Eagles, who have won nine of their last 11 games, can clinch the District 1-3A title outright with a win Thursday at Zuni.

Prep, Newcomb boys still ranked

Prep is No. 7 in the latest 3A poll, while Newcomb is No. 3 in the latest 2A poll.

Newcomb (22-2, 10-0) can clinch the District 1-2A title outright with a win Wednesday at Tse' Yi' Gai.

Prep (17-7, 6-3) can clinch at least second place in District 1-3A by beating Zuni on Friday. Prep can also force a three-way tie for first place with a win and losses by Wingate and Tohatchi.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. Piedra Vista

3. West Mesa

4. Carlsbad

5. Volcano Vista

6. Farmington

7. La Cueva

8. Mayfield

9. Sandia

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Kirtland Central

2. Los Lunas

3. Gallup

4. Highland

5. Pojoaque Valley

6. Silver

7. Portales

8. Miyamura

9. St. Pius

10. Los Alamos

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. Navajo Prep

6. Tularosa

7. Socorro

8. St. Michael’s

9. Tohatchi

10. West Las Vegas

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael’s

2. Sandia Prep

3. Hot Springs

4. Santa Fe Indian

5. Cuba

6. Wingate

7. Navajo Prep

8. Bosque

9. Robertson

10. Dexter

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Santa Rosa

5. Estancia

6. Mesilla Valley

7. Mora

8. Magdalena

9. McCurdy

10. Rehoboth Christian