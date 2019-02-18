Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Laila Charley gets sandwiched in between Tohatchi's Krystal Benally (3) and Sarah Begay (55) during a District 1-3A game on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Visit daily-times.com to see the latest sports photo galleries and video highlights. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Points scored per game (overall)

1. Piedra Vista, 61.1

2. Farmington, 60.7

3. Navajo Prep, 56

4. Kirtland Central, 55.5

5. Newcomb, 51.6

6. Bloomfield, 50.7

7. Shiprock, 48.7

8. Aztec, 40.8

Points allowed per game (overall)

1. Kirtland Central, 35.1

2. Piedra Vista, 42

3. Navajo Prep, 43.8

4. Aztec, 45.6

5. Farmington, 46.8

6. Newcomb, 49.3

7. Bloomfield, 53.2

8. Shiprock, 58.3

Points scored per game (in district play)

1. Navajo Prep, 64

2. Newcomb, 61.8

3. Piedra Vista, 61.7

4. Farmington, 61.1

5. Kirtland Central, 57.4

6. Shiprock, 47

7. Bloomfield, 45.9

8. Aztec, 45.5

Points allowed per game (in district play)

1. Kirtland Central, 31

2. Newcomb, 39.9

3. Navajo Prep, 41.3

4. Aztec, 48.4

5. Piedra Vista, 49.5

6. Bloomfield, 60

7. Farmington, 62.1

8. Shiprock, 62.5

Games to watch

Piedra Vista vs. La Cueva, 7 p.m. Tuesday

PV (21-3, 5-1) can clinch at least a share of the District 2-5A regular season title with a victory.

The Panthers also look to secure a district sweep of the Bears, all while tacking on an extra playoff resume victory.

Kirtland Central vs. Aztec, 7 p.m. Tuesday

KC (20-3, 8-0) can clinch the District 1-4A title outright with a victory or if Gallup loses one of its final two district games.

At this point, each and every victory puts Kirtland one step closer to potentially locking up a top-three seed at state.

Navajo Prep at Zuni, 7 p.m. Thursday

The Lady Eagles can clinch the District 1-3A title outright with a victory.

Prep (16-9, 8-1) has won nine of its last 11 games overall.

Farmington vs. Piedra Vista, 7 p.m. Friday

After falling 69-53 at West Mesa over the weekend, FHS (20-6, 4-3) has dropped two of its last three district games.

Friday is PV's chance to possibly lock up the district title outright in Round 2 at Scorpion Arena, but Farmington looks to build on its late second-half rally in the first district meeting back on Feb. 4. FHS won that game 62-61.

However, FHS faces an uphill battle to force a district tiebreaker. Farmington would need La Cueva to beat PV on Tuesday, have West Mesa lose one of its final two district games and win on Friday.