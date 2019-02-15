Buy Photo Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales shoots a jumper against Aztec's Dom Faverino during Thursday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Points scored per game (overall)

1. Newcomb, 68.3

2. Farmington, 63.5

3. Navajo Prep, 57.1

4. Kirtland Central, 56.9

5. Piedra Vista, 51.6

6. Bloomfield, 51.2

7. Shiprock, 49.8

8. Aztec, 46.3

Points allowed per game (overall)

1. Newcomb, 40.1

2. Navajo Prep, 48.3

3. Aztec, 56.2

4. Bloomfield, 58.8

5. Piedra Vista, 59.9

6. Farmington, 60.8

7. Shiprock, 67.4

8. Kirtland Central, 67.8

Points scored per game (in district play)

1. Newcomb, 83

2. Navajo Prep, 60.1

3. Kirtland Central, 60

4. Bloomfield, 55.4

5. Shiprock, 54.6

6. Piedra Vista, 54.3

7. Farmington, 53

8. Aztec, 40

Points allowed per game (in district play)

1. Newcomb, 37.8

2. Navajo Prep, 46.1

3. Bloomfield, 50.7

4. Aztec, 54.9

5. Shiprock, 64.6

6. Piedra Vista, 66

7. Kirtland Central, 72.4

8. Farmington, 73.3

Upcoming games to watch

Bloomfield vs. Gallup, 7 p.m. Saturday

The Bobcats, who have won six of their last nine games overall, are tied with Miyamura for second place in district at 5-2. The top two teams in district will host District 1-4A tournament semifinals games.

BHS is getting key defensive stops with its 1-3-1 matchup zone scheme, but Gallup (which is scoring 76.3 points per game in district) will be a tall order.

Gallup can clinch at least a share of the District 1-4A title with a win and also knock Bloomfield out of the district title race.

Piedra Vista at La Cueva, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Panthers have won five of their last eight games overall, and they're one step closer to potentially hosting the District 2-5A tournament quarterfinals.

PV can secure the No. 3 spot in district, which will host the No. 4/No. 5 winner in the quarterfinals, with either a win or if West Mesa loses to Farmington on Saturday.

PV owns the third-place tiebreaker over West Mesa after winning both meetings.