Points scored per game (overall)
1. Newcomb, 68.3
2. Farmington, 63.5
3. Navajo Prep, 57.1
4. Kirtland Central, 56.9
5. Piedra Vista, 51.6
6. Bloomfield, 51.2
7. Shiprock, 49.8
8. Aztec, 46.3
Points allowed per game (overall)
1. Newcomb, 40.1
2. Navajo Prep, 48.3
3. Aztec, 56.2
4. Bloomfield, 58.8
5. Piedra Vista, 59.9
6. Farmington, 60.8
7. Shiprock, 67.4
8. Kirtland Central, 67.8
Points scored per game (in district play)
1. Newcomb, 83
2. Navajo Prep, 60.1
3. Kirtland Central, 60
4. Bloomfield, 55.4
5. Shiprock, 54.6
6. Piedra Vista, 54.3
7. Farmington, 53
8. Aztec, 40
Points allowed per game (in district play)
1. Newcomb, 37.8
2. Navajo Prep, 46.1
3. Bloomfield, 50.7
4. Aztec, 54.9
5. Shiprock, 64.6
6. Piedra Vista, 66
7. Kirtland Central, 72.4
8. Farmington, 73.3
Upcoming games to watch
Bloomfield vs. Gallup, 7 p.m. Saturday
The Bobcats, who have won six of their last nine games overall, are tied with Miyamura for second place in district at 5-2. The top two teams in district will host District 1-4A tournament semifinals games.
BHS is getting key defensive stops with its 1-3-1 matchup zone scheme, but Gallup (which is scoring 76.3 points per game in district) will be a tall order.
Gallup can clinch at least a share of the District 1-4A title with a win and also knock Bloomfield out of the district title race.
Piedra Vista at La Cueva, 7 p.m. Tuesday
The Panthers have won five of their last eight games overall, and they're one step closer to potentially hosting the District 2-5A tournament quarterfinals.
PV can secure the No. 3 spot in district, which will host the No. 4/No. 5 winner in the quarterfinals, with either a win or if West Mesa loses to Farmington on Saturday.
PV owns the third-place tiebreaker over West Mesa after winning both meetings.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.