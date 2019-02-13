Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin tips the ball back out to the right edge of the wing against Tohatchi's Gabrielle Thomas (32) during Tuesday's District 1-3A game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep is No. 6 in this week's NMOTSC 3A girls rankings. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles continued their quiet rise up the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A girls basketball rankings.

Prep moved up one spot to sixth in this week’s poll, resuming its positive trajectory in recent weeks. Prep, which was ninth in back-to-back weeks in mid-January, has moved up in two of the last three polls.

Prep (15-9, 7-1) crushed ninth-ranked Tohatchi 74-34 in Tuesday’s District 1-3A game. The Lady Eagles, who have won seven straight games and eight of their last 10 overall, will host Thoreau at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Prep can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win.

Other area girls teams hold strong

Piedra Vista (21-3, 5-1) and Farmington (20-5, 4-2), both coming off big District 2-5A road wins on Tuesday, are third and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A girls poll.

After beating West Mesa 52-50 on Tuesday, PV can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win.

Elsewhere, Kirtland Central stayed put at No. 2 in the latest 4A girls poll. KC (19-3, 7-0) has won 16 of its last 17 games.

Kirtland, which has a two-game lead over Gallup in district, can clinch at least a share of the district title with a victory 7 p.m. Friday at Miyamura.

Prep, Newcomb boys still ranked

Prep is seventh in the latest 3A poll, while Newcomb is third in the latest 2A poll.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. West Mesa

3. Piedra Vista

4. Carlsbad

5. La Cueva

6. Farmington

7. Volcano Vista

8. Mayfield

9. Sandia

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Highland

5. Pojoaque Valley

6. Silver

7. Hope Christian

8. St. Pius

9. Miyamura

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. Tularosa

6. Navajo Prep

7. Socorro

8. West Las Vegas

9. Tohatchi

10. St. Michael’s

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael’s

2. Hot Springs

3. Sandia Prep

4. Cuba

5. Santa Fe Indian

6. Wingate

7. Navajo Prep

8. Tularosa

9. Robertson

10. Bosque

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Santa Rosa

5. Estancia

6. Mora

7. Magdalena

8. Mesilla Valley

9. McCurdy

10. Menaul