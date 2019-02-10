Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi attacks the basket against Gallup's Cearra Williams during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bronco Arena. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos are now in the driver’s seat atop District 1-4A after hammering Gallup 54-33 Friday at Bronco Arena.

From the start, KC generated easy baskets off of quick cuts to the rim. Kirtland also forced plenty of turnovers, pressuring Gallup’s shooters, particularly in covering the middle lanes.

The Lady Broncos (18-3, 6-0) have won 15 of their last 16 games. Kirtland also has a two-game lead on Gallup (16-7, 4-2) for first place in district.

Kirtland will play three of its final four district games on the road, starting with a trip to Shiprock at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CLOSE Lady Broncos get easy points off quick cuts to the rim in 54-33 win Friday at Bronco Arena. KC's won 15 of its last 16 games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

CLOSE Kirtland wins 54-33 Friday at Bronco Arena. KC’s won 15 of its last 16 games Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

District 2-5A race tightening up

Piedra Vista hammered Eldorado 70-47 Saturday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while Farmington lost 67-59 against La Cueva Saturday at Scorpion Arena.

PV, West Mesa, FHS and LC (17-4, 2-3) all remain in the hunt for the district title, as all four squads are within one or two games of each other in the district standings.

PV (20-3, 4-1) will travel to Albuquerque 7 p.m. Tuesday for Round 2 at West Mesa (19-1, 3-1), while FHS (19-5, 3-2) looks to get back on track 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eldorado.

CLOSE PV, West Mesa, FHS and LC now within two games of each other in District 2-5A title race. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Bloomfield girls snap skid

The Lady Bobcats topped Shiprock 86-71 for their first district win Friday at Bobcat Gym, ending their six-game losing streak in the process.

It was also the second time this season where Bloomfield (11-11, 1-5) scored 80-plus points.

Halle Payne scored 31 points, while Katie Waresback scored 20 points.