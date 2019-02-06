Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson (11) shoots a short jumper over Farmington's Chloe Finch (33) during Monday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista continued to generate big wins as this season’s progressed, so it the Lady Panthers continued to climb up in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center rankings.

PV (19-3) jumped up to No. 2 in this week’s 5A rankings after beating La Cueva 50-41 last Saturday in Albuquerque.

Farmington (19-4), which edged PV 62-61 on Monday, is No. 7 in the latest 5A poll. FHS also snapped PV’s 14-game winning streak.

PV will host Eldorado at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, while FHS will host La Cueva that same day and time.

KC girls still No. 2 in 4A poll

The Lady Broncos (17-3) have now won 14 of their last 15 games after topping Bloomfield 56-35 in Tuesday’s District 1-4A bout. Kirtland will host third-ranked Gallup at 7 p.m. Friday.

Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep girls are seventh in the latest 3A poll. The Newcomb boys are third in the latest 2A poll.

The Navajo Prep boys, meanwhile, dropped four spots to No. 7 in the the latest 3A rankings.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. Piedra Vista

3. West Mesa

4. La Cueva

5. Carlsbad

6. Volcano Vista

7. Farmington

8. Mayfield

9. Cleveland

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Highland

5. Pojoaque Valley

6. St. Pius

7. Silver

8. Miyamura

9. Hope Christian

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. Tularosa

6. West Las Vegas

7. Navajo Prep

8. Tohatchi

9. Socorro

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael's

2. Sandia Prep

3. Hot Springs

4. Cuba

5. Tularosa

6. Santa Fe Indian

7. Navajo Prep

8. Wingate

9. Robertson

10. Bosque

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Santa Rosa

5. Magdalena

6. Estancia

7. Mora

8. Mesilla Valley

9. McCurdy

10. Rehoboth Christian