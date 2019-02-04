District 2-5A
La Cueva (11-8, 3-0)
Eldorado (13-5, 3-1)
Piedra Vista (7-14, 1-2) *
West Mesa (7-12, 1-2)
Farmington (11-10, 0-3)
* = PV owns third-place tiebreaker, due to first head-to-head matchup
District 1-4A
Gallup (15-5, 4-0)
Miyamura (10-10, 3-1)
Bloomfield (6-14, 2-2) *
Shiprock (6-14, 2-2)
Kirtland Central (3-15, 1-3)
Aztec (4-16, 0-4)
* = Bloomfield owns third-place tiebreaker over Shiprock, due to first head-to-head matchup
District 1-3A
Wingate (13-7, 5-0)
Tohatchi (7-14, 4-1)
Zuni (9-12, 2-3) *
Navajo Prep (13-7, 2-3)
Thoreau (10-11, 2-3)
Crownpoint (2-19, 0-5)
* = Zuni owns third-place tiebreaker over Navajo Prep, due to first head-to-head matchup. Prep holds tiebreaker over Thoreau for fourth, due to first matchup
District 1-2A
Newcomb (18-2, 6-0)
Rehoboth Christian (16-3, 5-1)
Tse’ Yi’ Gai (14-4, 5-2)
Dulce (11-8, 4-3)
Navajo Pine (8-12, 3-4)
Ramah (1-19, 1-7)
Northwest (4-13, 0-7)
