Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Isaac Payne attacks the basket against La Cueva's Isaiah Ortega during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

District 2-5A

La Cueva (11-8, 3-0)

Eldorado (13-5, 3-1)

Piedra Vista (7-14, 1-2) *

West Mesa (7-12, 1-2)

Farmington (11-10, 0-3)

* = PV owns third-place tiebreaker, due to first head-to-head matchup

District 1-4A

Gallup (15-5, 4-0)

Miyamura (10-10, 3-1)

Bloomfield (6-14, 2-2) *

Shiprock (6-14, 2-2)

Kirtland Central (3-15, 1-3)

Aztec (4-16, 0-4)

* = Bloomfield owns third-place tiebreaker over Shiprock, due to first head-to-head matchup

District 1-3A

Wingate (13-7, 5-0)

Tohatchi (7-14, 4-1)

Zuni (9-12, 2-3) *

Navajo Prep (13-7, 2-3)

Thoreau (10-11, 2-3)

Crownpoint (2-19, 0-5)

* = Zuni owns third-place tiebreaker over Navajo Prep, due to first head-to-head matchup. Prep holds tiebreaker over Thoreau for fourth, due to first matchup

District 1-2A

Newcomb (18-2, 6-0)

Rehoboth Christian (16-3, 5-1)

Tse’ Yi’ Gai (14-4, 5-2)

Dulce (11-8, 4-3)

Navajo Pine (8-12, 3-4)

Ramah (1-19, 1-7)

Northwest (4-13, 0-7)