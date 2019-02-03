LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Kirtland Central remain unbeaten in district play and atop their respective districts.

PV, which was ranked third in this past week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A girls basketball poll, took down another top-four 5A foe in La Cueva, 50-41 on Saturday. Elsewhere, Kirtland handled business on the defensive end in Friday’s 45-31 win at Aztec.

Hallie Blackie and Lanae Billy combined for 35 points for PV, which extended its win streak to 14 games.

Kirtland, which has won seven straight games and 13 of its last 14 overall, has given up 35 points or fewer in five of its last seven games.

PV (19-2, 3-0) will host Farmington at 7 p.m. Monday, while Kirtland (16-3, 4-0) will host Bloomfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Kirtland Central girls basketball | Feb. 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives toward the basket against Aztec's Jay Davis during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives toward the basket against Aztec's Jay Davis during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's DaShauntee Gonzales looks to pass the ball down the right side against Kirtland Central's Avery Begay (23) and Melanie Yazzie (11) during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec's DaShauntee Gonzales looks to pass the ball down the right side against Kirtland Central's Avery Begay (23) and Melanie Yazzie (11) during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former United States Marine Corps. Sergeant Robert Smart of Shiprock is all smiles during Friday's District 1-4A game between Aztec and Kirtland Central at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Former United States Marine Corps. Sergeant Robert Smart of Shiprock is all smiles during Friday's District 1-4A game between Aztec and Kirtland Central at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Avery Begay attacks the basket and gets fouled by Aztec's Reigan Weaver during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Avery Begay attacks the basket and gets fouled by Aztec's Reigan Weaver during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    CLOSE

    Lady Broncos get big stops inside and out in Friday's 45-31 victory at Aztec. KC's now 4-0 in district play. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    Aztec wrestling continues dominance

    The Tigers thrashed Cedaredge, Colorado, 57-18 in Friday’s duals at AHS. Aztec then went up to Ignacio, Colorado, the following morning and won Saturday’s Butch Melton Invitational with 187 team points.

    Aztec easily pulled ahead on Friday by the 138 and 145-pound division matches.

    Jaren McBride (106), Christian Robison (126) and Cody Candelaria (138) all won individual titles on Saturday.

    Aztec will host Bloomfield in district duals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

    PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Cedaredge, Colorado wrestling | Feb. 1
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Aztec's Jaren McBride looks to lock up Cedaredge, Colorado's Lane Hunsberger on the ground in the 106-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Aztec's Jaren McBride looks to lock up Cedaredge, Colorado's Lane Hunsberger on the ground in the 106-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Kaydon McElroy stays on his feet against Cedaredge, Colorado's Lucas Hoerr in the 113-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Aztec's Kaydon McElroy stays on his feet against Cedaredge, Colorado's Lucas Hoerr in the 113-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Cedaredge, Colorado's Brian Hoerr grabs the right wrist of Aztec's Hunter Medina in the 145-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Cedaredge, Colorado's Brian Hoerr grabs the right wrist of Aztec's Hunter Medina in the 145-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Cedaredge, Colorado's David Lopez escapes from the grasp of Aztec's Zane Chapman in the 160-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Cedaredge, Colorado's David Lopez escapes from the grasp of Aztec's Zane Chapman in the 160-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      CLOSE

      Aztec wrestling team easily pulls ahead by middle-weight divisions en route to 57-18 victory Friday at AHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

      PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. La Cueva boys basketball | Feb. 2
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Piedra Vista's Carter Quintana strips the ball from La Cueva's Zach Garcia during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Carter Quintana strips the ball from La Cueva's Zach Garcia during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson looks to regain control of the ball lying on back against La Cueva's Jalen Lopez (1) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson looks to regain control of the ball lying on back against La Cueva's Jalen Lopez (1) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Piedra Vista's Isaac Payne attacks the basket against La Cueva's Isaiah Ortega during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Isaac Payne attacks the basket against La Cueva's Isaiah Ortega during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson puts up a shot against La Cueva's Thomas Judkins (50) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson puts up a shot against La Cueva's Thomas Judkins (50) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      La Cueva's Derek Aeilts drives down the floor in transition against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      La Cueva's Derek Aeilts drives down the floor in transition against Piedra Vista during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      La Cueva's Connor O'Toole drives to the basket and gets fouled by Piedra Vista's Mason Van Ottesen during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      La Cueva's Connor O'Toole drives to the basket and gets fouled by Piedra Vista's Mason Van Ottesen during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

         

        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE