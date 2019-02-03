Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives toward the basket against Aztec's Jay Davis during Friday's District 1-4A game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Kirtland Central remain unbeaten in district play and atop their respective districts.

PV, which was ranked third in this past week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A girls basketball poll, took down another top-four 5A foe in La Cueva, 50-41 on Saturday. Elsewhere, Kirtland handled business on the defensive end in Friday’s 45-31 win at Aztec.

Hallie Blackie and Lanae Billy combined for 35 points for PV, which extended its win streak to 14 games.

Kirtland, which has won seven straight games and 13 of its last 14 overall, has given up 35 points or fewer in five of its last seven games.

PV (19-2, 3-0) will host Farmington at 7 p.m. Monday, while Kirtland (16-3, 4-0) will host Bloomfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CLOSE Lady Broncos get big stops inside and out in Friday's 45-31 victory at Aztec. KC's now 4-0 in district play. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Aztec wrestling continues dominance

The Tigers thrashed Cedaredge, Colorado, 57-18 in Friday’s duals at AHS. Aztec then went up to Ignacio, Colorado, the following morning and won Saturday’s Butch Melton Invitational with 187 team points.

Aztec easily pulled ahead on Friday by the 138 and 145-pound division matches.

Jaren McBride (106), Christian Robison (126) and Cody Candelaria (138) all won individual titles on Saturday.

Aztec will host Bloomfield in district duals at 6 p.m. Thursday.