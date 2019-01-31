Points scored per game (overall)
1. Piedra Vista, 61.7
2. Farmington, 60.5
3. Kirtland Central, 56.2
4. Navajo Prep, 53.7
5. Bloomfield, 51
6. Newcomb, 50.2
7. Shiprock, 49.4
8. Aztec, 40.1
Points allowed per game (overall)
1. Kirtland Central, 37.2
2. Piedra Vista, 40.4
3. Farmington, 43.4
4. Navajo Prep, 43.9
5. Aztec, 44.8
6. Bloomfield, 51.2
7. Newcomb, 51.5
8. Shiprock, 57.2
Points scored per game (in district play)
1. Piedra Vista, 68.5
2. Kirtland Central, 64.3
3. Newcomb, 63.8
4. Navajo Prep, 62.5
5. Farmington, 60.3
6. Aztec, 49
7. Shiprock, 48.7
8. Bloomfield, 40
Points allowed per game (in district play)
1. Kirtland Central, 37
2. Navajo Prep, 39
3. Newcomb, 40.8
4. Aztec, 48
5. Piedra Vista, 48.5
6. Farmington, 58
7. Bloomfield, 58.7
8. Shiprock, 62.3
