Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin puts up a shot against Kirtland Central on Jan. 15 at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep moved up to seventh in this week's 3A girls rankings, while PV and Farmington moved up in this week's 5A girls rankings. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Multiple area girls basketball squads again held strong in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center rankings.

Farmington jumped up three spots from eighth to fifth in the latest 5A girls poll. Piedra Vista moved up from fourth to third in the 5A girls poll after handing West Mesa its first loss of the season Saturday, 68-55.

Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep girls moved from ninth to seventh in the latest 3A poll after winning back-to-back district games last week. Kirtland Central remained No. 2 in the latest 4A girls poll after beating both Gallup (62-53) and Shiprock (80-32) last week to open district play.

Navajo Prep boys fall in 3A rankings

The Eagles dropped from first to third in this week’s poll after losing back-to-back district games last week.

Meanwhile, Newcomb moved up from fourth to third in the latest 2A boys poll.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. West Mesa

3. Piedra Vista

4. La Cueva

5. Farmington

6. Carlsbad

7. Volcano Vista

8. Mayfield

9. Cleveland

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Highland

5. Pojoaque Valley

6. Silver

7. St. Pius

8. Miyamura

9. Hope Christian

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. Tularosa

6. West Las Vegas

7. Navajo Prep

8. Socorro

9. Tohatchi

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael's

2. Hot Springs

3. Navajo Prep

4. Sandia Prep

5. Tularosa

6. Wingate

7. Cuba

8. Bosque

9. Santa Fe Indian

10. Robertson

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Estancia

5. Santa Rosa

6. Mora

7. Magdalena

8. Mesilla Valley

9. McCurdy

10. Rehoboth Christian