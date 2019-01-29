FARMINGTON — Multiple area girls basketball squads again held strong in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center rankings.
Farmington jumped up three spots from eighth to fifth in the latest 5A girls poll. Piedra Vista moved up from fourth to third in the 5A girls poll after handing West Mesa its first loss of the season Saturday, 68-55.
Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep girls moved from ninth to seventh in the latest 3A poll after winning back-to-back district games last week. Kirtland Central remained No. 2 in the latest 4A girls poll after beating both Gallup (62-53) and Shiprock (80-32) last week to open district play.
Navajo Prep boys fall in 3A rankings
The Eagles dropped from first to third in this week’s poll after losing back-to-back district games last week.
Meanwhile, Newcomb moved up from fourth to third in the latest 2A boys poll.
5A girls rankings
1. Hobbs
2. West Mesa
3. Piedra Vista
4. La Cueva
5. Farmington
6. Carlsbad
7. Volcano Vista
8. Mayfield
9. Cleveland
10. Rio Rancho
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Kirtland Central
3. Gallup
4. Highland
5. Pojoaque Valley
6. Silver
7. St. Pius
8. Miyamura
9. Hope Christian
10. Portales
3A girls rankings
1. Robertson
2. Tucumcari
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Hatch Valley
5. Tularosa
6. West Las Vegas
7. Navajo Prep
8. Socorro
9. Tohatchi
10. St. Michael's
3A boys rankings
1. St. Michael's
2. Hot Springs
3. Navajo Prep
4. Sandia Prep
5. Tularosa
6. Wingate
7. Cuba
8. Bosque
9. Santa Fe Indian
10. Robertson
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Texico
3. Newcomb
4. Estancia
5. Santa Rosa
6. Mora
7. Magdalena
8. Mesilla Valley
9. McCurdy
10. Rehoboth Christian
