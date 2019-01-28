LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Points scored per game (overall)

1. Tie between Farmington and Newcomb, 64.3

3. Navajo Prep, 55.9

4. Kirtland Central, 55.1

5. Piedra Vista, 50.5

6. Bloomfield, 50

7. Shiprock, 49

8. Aztec, 47.3

Points allowed per game (overall)

1. Newcomb, 41.2

2. Navajo Prep, 48.5

3. Aztec, 55.9

4. Tie between Farmington and Piedra Vista, 58.2

6. Bloomfield, 59.7

7. Kirtland Central, 67

8. Shiprock, 68.3

Points scored per game (in district play)

1. Newcomb, 80

2. Shiprock, 59.5

3. Navajo Prep, 58

4. Bloomfield, 55

5. Kirtland Central, 54

6. Piedra Vista, 48.5

7. Farmington, 40.5

8. Aztec, 34

Points allowed per game (in district play)

1. Bloomfield, 38.5

2. Newcomb, 39.5

3. Navajo Prep, 43.7

4. Aztec, 49.5

5. Piedra Vista, 61

6. Shiprock, 65.5

7. Farmington, 72.5

8. Kirtland Central, 77.5

