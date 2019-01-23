Buy Photo Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu looks to move the ball toward the post against Sandia's Savanna Lawson during Friday's game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. FHS is ranked eighth in the latest 5A poll. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys and Farmington girls basketball teams both reaped the benefits after strong outings last weekend.

The Eagles are now the top-ranked squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A poll after crushing Crownpoint 74-17 in Friday's District 1-3A opener. The Lady Scorpions jumped up to No. 8 in the 5A girls rankings after topping Sandia 53-38 that same night.

Farmington also blasted Atrisco Heritage 62-22 Saturday, and it took down third-ranked La Cueva 63-58 in Tuesday’s District 2-5A opener.

Other area teams still ranked

The Piedra Vista girls are No. 4 in the latest 5A poll, while the Kirtland Central girls are No. 2 in the last 4A rankings.

Navajo Prep is ninth in the latest 3A girls poll, while Newcomb is fourth in the latest 2A boys poll.

5A girls rankings

1. West Mesa

2. Hobbs

3. La Cueva

4. Piedra Vista

5. Carlsbad

6. Volcano Vista

7. Mayfield

8. Farmington

9. Cleveland

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Pojoaque Valley

5. Highland

6. Miyamura

7. St. Pius

8. Silver

9. Hope Christian

10. Goddard

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. West Las Vegas

6. Tularosa

7. Socorro

8. Tohatchi

9. Navajo Prep

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. Navajo Prep

2. St. Michael's

3. Hot Springs

4. Sandia Prep

5. Tularosa

6. Cuba

7. Bosque

8. Wingate

9. Robertson

10. West Las Vegas

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Santa Rosa

4. Newcomb

5. Estancia

6. Mesilla Valley

7. Mora

8. Magdalena

9. McCurdy

10. Menaul