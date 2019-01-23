FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys and Farmington girls basketball teams both reaped the benefits after strong outings last weekend.
The Eagles are now the top-ranked squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A poll after crushing Crownpoint 74-17 in Friday's District 1-3A opener. The Lady Scorpions jumped up to No. 8 in the 5A girls rankings after topping Sandia 53-38 that same night.
Farmington also blasted Atrisco Heritage 62-22 Saturday, and it took down third-ranked La Cueva 63-58 in Tuesday’s District 2-5A opener.
Other area teams still ranked
The Piedra Vista girls are No. 4 in the latest 5A poll, while the Kirtland Central girls are No. 2 in the last 4A rankings.
Navajo Prep is ninth in the latest 3A girls poll, while Newcomb is fourth in the latest 2A boys poll.
5A girls rankings
1. West Mesa
2. Hobbs
3. La Cueva
4. Piedra Vista
5. Carlsbad
6. Volcano Vista
7. Mayfield
8. Farmington
9. Cleveland
10. Rio Rancho
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Kirtland Central
3. Gallup
4. Pojoaque Valley
5. Highland
6. Miyamura
7. St. Pius
8. Silver
9. Hope Christian
10. Goddard
3A girls rankings
1. Robertson
2. Tucumcari
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Hatch Valley
5. West Las Vegas
6. Tularosa
7. Socorro
8. Tohatchi
9. Navajo Prep
10. St. Michael's
3A boys rankings
1. Navajo Prep
2. St. Michael's
3. Hot Springs
4. Sandia Prep
5. Tularosa
6. Cuba
7. Bosque
8. Wingate
9. Robertson
10. West Las Vegas
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Texico
3. Santa Rosa
4. Newcomb
5. Estancia
6. Mesilla Valley
7. Mora
8. Magdalena
9. McCurdy
10. Menaul
