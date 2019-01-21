Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy drives to the basket for a layup against Bloomfield on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Bobcat Gym. PV and Bloomfield both open district play on Tuesday night. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — District 2-5A play will be quite a spectacle in New Mexico’s girls basketball scene, as four of the five squads are primed to compete for the No. 1 overall seed at state.

Farmington (16-3), Piedra Vista (16-2), La Cueva (14-1) and West Mesa (16-0) are among the top of the pack in Class 5A.

FHS and La Cueva will do battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque, while PV will travel to Eldorado (8-7) that same day and time. PV will then host West Mesa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

At this point, every district win and loss can be the difference between winning district and how high the teams will be seeded in the playoffs.

FHS, PV, La Cueva and West Mesa all have generated quality wins as the season has progressed.

PV’s key wins include Kirtland Central, Alamogordo, Las Cruces, Miyamura (twice), Farmington, Rio Rancho, Bloomfield and Sandia.

FHS’s key wins include Bloomfield (twice), Rio Rancho, Hope Christian, Miyamura and Sandia.

La Cueva’s beaten Volcano Vista (twice), Mayfield and Highland (twice).

West Mesa took down Los Lunas, Carlsbad, Hobbs and Cleveland. West Mesa also handed La Cueva its first loss of the year.

On paper, PV and West Mesa appear the frontrunners for the district crown when it comes to the quality games they've won.

PV enters district on an 11-game win streak, winning 10 of those games by double-digit margins. West Mesa is one of three unbeaten teams (boys or girls) in New Mexico. The other two are the Robertson girls and the Las Cruces boys.

But don't count out Farmington, especially with their second-half rallies against stout competition.

And let's not forget that La Cueva is New Mexico girls basketball heavyweight, winning state titles in 2008 and 2009 and being named state runner-up in 2001, 2003, 2015 and 2017.

This particular district championship race will likely come down to the final week, if not a tiebreaker game.

It'll be a doozy, folks.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.