Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie and Sandia Prep's David Gelb fight for possession of the ball during a Jan. 11 game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central girls and the Navajo Prep boys keep inching closer to the top in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center prep basketball polls following key victories.

Kirtland edged Farmington 49-44 Jan. 8 and moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest 4A girls rankings. After trailing top-ranked Los Lunas by 23 votes in the previous poll, the Lady Broncos were just 10 votes shy of tying Los Lunas for the top spot.

Prep took down Sandia Prep 70-65 last Friday to hold firm at No. 2 in the latest 3A boys poll. After trailing top-ranked St. Michael’s by nine votes in the last poll, the Eagles were just six votes shy of tying top-ranked St. Michael’s for the No. 1 spot this week.

Elsewhere, Piedra Vista remained at No. 5 in the latest 5A girls poll, while Newcomb stayed put at No. 3 in the latest 2A boys poll. The Navajo Prep girls dropped from eighth to ninth in the latest 3A girls poll.

5A girls rankings

1. West Mesa

2. Hobbs

3. La Cueva

4. Carlsbad

5. Piedra Vista

6. Volcano Vista

7. Mayfield

8. Cleveland

9. Sandia

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Pojoaque Valley

5. Highland

6. St. Pius

7. Miyamura

8. Silver

9. Hope Christian

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Hatch Valley

5. West Las Vegas

6. Tularosa

7. Socorro

8. Tohatchi

9. Navajo Prep

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael's

2. Navajo Prep

3. Hot Springs

4. Sandia Prep

5. Santa Fe Indian

6. Bosque

7. Tularosa

8. West Las Vegas

9. Wingate

10. Laguna Acoma

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Santa Rosa

5. Magdalena

6. Mora

7. Estancia

8. McCurdy

9. Mesilla Valley

10. Rehoboth Christian