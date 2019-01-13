Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez attacks the basket against Sandia Prep during Friday's game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Halle Payne’s teammates on the Bloomfield girls basketball team are starting to take some of the load off her back on offense, and the Lady Bobcats are stringing together wins now.

Bloomfield cruised through the Cuba Tournament, beating the host school Cuba 55-46 in Saturday’s finals.

Bloomfield has won six straight games. More important, different players are rising to the challenge on the scoring end.

Lanay Gutierrez scored 16 points in Thursday’s Cuba tournament quarterfinals versus Walatowa Charter, while Katie Waresback scored 20 points in Friday’s semifinals versus the Cuba JV.

Payne is still producing, though, scoring 23 points on Saturday to be named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Bloomfield (8-3) will host Piedra Vista at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Navajo Prep boys win key 3A bout

Prep took down Sandia Prep 70-65 Friday at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles couldn’t capitalize on quick scoring chances at first, but they finally got things rolling in the second half.

Prep slashed its way to the basket for points, and it eventually knocked down some big 3-pointers as the game progressed.

Navajo Prep also withstood a barrage of 3-pointers by Sandia Prep.

The two teams were ranked second and third, respectively, in last week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center Class 3A poll, giving Navajo Prep another solid victory for its playoff résumé.

The Eagles (11-4) will host Crownpoint in the District 1-3A opener at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

Aztec, FHS wrestling teams have strong outings

The Tigers placed third at the Rocky Mountain Wrestling tournament Saturday in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, while the Scorpions took fourth at the Conflict at Cleveland tournament Saturday in Rio Rancho.

Aztec’s Christian Robison (126) and Cody Candelaria (138) both won individual titles.

Farmington’s Cirrail Allison (160) and Dante Norberto (285) both took second place in their respective brackets.

Aztec will compete in the Doc Wright Invitational Jan. 18-19 in Winslow, Arizona. FHS will be at the Joe Vivian Classic that same weekend at La Cueva High.