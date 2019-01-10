LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

District 2-5A standings

1. Eldorado (8-2)

2. West Mesa (6-4)

3. Farmington (9-7)

4. La Cueva (4-6)

5. Piedra Vista (4-11)

District 1-4A standings

1. Gallup (8-4)

2. Miyamura (7-6)

3. Aztec (4-7)

4. Shiprock (3-8) *

5. Bloomfield (3-8)

6. Kirtland Central (1-11)

* = Owns fourth-place tiebreaker based on point differentials

District 1-3A standings

1. Navajo Prep (10-4)

2. Thoreau (8-6)

3. Wingate (6-5)

4. Zuni (5-7)

5. Tohatchi (3-12)

6. Crownpoint (1-9)

District 1-2A standings

1. Rehoboth Christian (10-1)

2. Newcomb (9-1) *

3. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (9-1)

4. Dulce (5-4)

5. Northwest (4-5)

6. Navajo Pine (5-7)

7. Ramah (0-12)

= Owns second-place tiebreaker due to point differentials

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE