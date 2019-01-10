District 2-5A standings
1. Eldorado (8-2)
2. West Mesa (6-4)
3. Farmington (9-7)
4. La Cueva (4-6)
5. Piedra Vista (4-11)
District 1-4A standings
1. Gallup (8-4)
2. Miyamura (7-6)
3. Aztec (4-7)
4. Shiprock (3-8) *
5. Bloomfield (3-8)
6. Kirtland Central (1-11)
* = Owns fourth-place tiebreaker based on point differentials
District 1-3A standings
1. Navajo Prep (10-4)
2. Thoreau (8-6)
3. Wingate (6-5)
4. Zuni (5-7)
5. Tohatchi (3-12)
6. Crownpoint (1-9)
District 1-2A standings
1. Rehoboth Christian (10-1)
2. Newcomb (9-1) *
3. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (9-1)
4. Dulce (5-4)
5. Northwest (4-5)
6. Navajo Pine (5-7)
7. Ramah (0-12)
= Owns second-place tiebreaker due to point differentials
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.