Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy drives along the baseline toward the basket against Rio Rancho during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Multiple area prep basketball teams are holding strong in the first New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls of 2019.

Piedra Vista is fifth in the latest 5A girls rankings after recent victories over Farmington and Rio Rancho. Despite its 24-point loss to Hobbs in the Hobbs Holiday Classic tournament finals on Dec. 29, Kirtland Central only dropped from first to third in the latest 4A girls poll. Navajo Prep moved up one spot to eighth in the latest 3A girls poll.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Prep boys moved up from seventh to second in the latest 3A poll after winning the Striking Eagle tournament over the holiday break. Although it’s no longer unbeaten, Newcomb stayed put at No. 3 in the latest 2A boys poll.

5A girls rankings

1. West Mesa

2. Hobbs

3. La Cueva

4. Carlsbad

5. Piedra Vista

6. Sandia

7. Volcano Vista

8. Mayfield

9. Cleveland

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Pojoaque Valley

3. Kirtland Central

4. Gallup

5. St. Pius

6. Highland

7. Miyamura

8. Silver

9. Hope Christian

10. Goddard

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Santa Fe Indian

3. Tucumcari

4. Hatch Valley

5. West Las Vegas

6. Tohatchi

7. Socorro

8. Navajo Prep

9. Tularosa

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael's

2. Navajo Prep

3. Sandia Prep

4. Hot Springs

5. Tularosa

6. Bosque

7. West Las Vegas

8. Robertson

9. Wingate

10. Santa Fe Indian

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Newcomb

4. Santa Rosa

5. Magdalena

6. Mora

7. McCurdy

8. Estancia

9. Mesilla Valley

10. Rehoboth Christian