Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Rio Rancho's Kelsie Hawkins during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

District 2-5A standings

1. West Mesa (9-0)

2. La Cueva (8-0)

3. Piedra Vista (12-2) *

4. Farmington (12-2)

5. Eldorado (3-5)

* = Owns third-place tiebreaker, due to first head-to-head result

District 1-4A standings

1. Kirtland Central (9-3)

2. Gallup (7-3)

3. Miyamura (8-4)

4. Bloomfield (4-3)

5. Aztec (5-9)

6. Shiprock (4-8)

District 1-3A standings

1. Zuni (4-1)

2. Navajo Prep (6-6)

3. Tohatchi (6-7)

4. Crownpoint (5-7)

5. Wingate (4-6)

6. Thoreau (4-7)

District 1-2A standings

1. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (7-3)

2. Dulce (7-5)

3. Rehoboth Christian (4-3)

4. Northwest (4-4)

5. Newcomb (5-7)

6. Navajo Pine (1-8)

7. Ramah (0-8)

Upcoming games to watch

Kirtland Central vs. Farmington, 7 p.m. Tuesday

It would be a signature victory for whoever comes out on top, given where both sides currently stand in their respective playoff races.

Kirtland’s offense is not only maintaining fairly consistent scoring outputs, but it’s also generating some breakout games (scoring 65-plus points in three of its last seven games). The Broncos are taking well-timed shots. They’re also forcing turnovers off of the baseline and in the passing lanes, turning those stops into quick points.

Farmington is now starting to win games with key transition scoring chances in the second half.

That’s helped FHS overcome some sluggish starts and/or put games out of reach.

Both teams cannot afford to have a bad quarter, because it’ll open the door for one of the two sides to pull ahead.