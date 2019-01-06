Buy Photo Aztec’s Sierra Villanueva cuts along the baseline toward the basket against Durango’s Sydney Flores during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Aztec’s shooters couldn’t get a solid rhythm going against Durango, falling 33-29 in Saturday’s Rumble in the Jungle girls tournament championship game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Durango swiped at the ball to force loose-ball turnovers up top, and it also disrupted cross passes in the paint for easy steals.

The Demons also had some key blocks in the low post.

Aztec kept the game within one or two possessions by draining 3-points shots from the corners. But, after switching from using zone traps to man defense on the wing, Durango stalled Aztec’s timing on those perimeter shots. The Tigers in turn had to spend extra time scanning the floor for open looks.

The Aztec boys, meanwhile, lost 75-65 to Snowflake, Arizona in Saturday’s third place game.

PV girls top Rio Rancho for key another 5A win

The Lady Panthers pulled ahead for a 45-39 home victory on Saturday.

Despite struggling to knock down shots early on, PV went on a 16-9 run the third quarter and didn’t look back. It was just the Panthers’ third home game this season.

PV (12-2) has won seven straight games overall.

FHS girls hammer Los Alamos

The Lady Scorpions got off to a faster start on the scoring end en route to a 70-41 home win on Saturday.

Farmington (12-2) tallied 32 first-half points in the first half, and it didn’t let up going on the attack. FHS put the game out of reach with a 24-9 run in the third quarter.

Aztec wrestling blasts Bayfield on road

The Tigers took care of business on the mat, 46-21 in Friday’s duals at BHS.