LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — Aztec’s shooters couldn’t get a solid rhythm going against Durango, falling 33-29 in Saturday’s Rumble in the Jungle girls tournament championship game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Durango swiped at the ball to force loose-ball turnovers up top, and it also disrupted cross passes in the paint for easy steals.

The Demons also had some key blocks in the low post.

Aztec kept the game within one or two possessions by draining 3-points shots from the corners. But, after switching from using zone traps to man defense on the wing, Durango stalled Aztec’s timing on those perimeter shots. The Tigers in turn had to spend extra time scanning the floor for open looks.

The Aztec boys, meanwhile, lost 75-65 to Snowflake, Arizona in Saturday’s third place game.

PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Durango girls basketball | Jan. 5
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Durango’s Maddy McManus swipes the ball away from Aztec’s Daniella Sanders to force a turnover during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Durango’s Maddy McManus swipes the ball away from Aztec’s Daniella Sanders to force a turnover during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec’s Sierra Villanueva cuts along the baseline toward the basket against Durango’s Sydney Flores during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec’s Sierra Villanueva cuts along the baseline toward the basket against Durango’s Sydney Flores during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec’s Daniella Sanders jumps up and makes a basket against Durango’s Taylor Dossey (5) and Maddy McManus (22) during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Buy Photo
Aztec’s Daniella Sanders jumps up and makes a basket against Durango’s Taylor Dossey (5) and Maddy McManus (22) during the Rumble in the Jungle championship game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Snowflake boys basketball | Jan. 5
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Aztec's Gabe Wood attacks the basket and gets fouled by Snowflake's David Brimhall during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Aztec's Gabe Wood attacks the basket and gets fouled by Snowflake's David Brimhall during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Javier Valenzuela looks to drive toward the basket against Snowflake during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game Saturday's at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Aztec's Javier Valenzuela looks to drive toward the basket against Snowflake during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game Saturday's at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Anthony Rios drives to the basket for a layup against Snowflake's Trever Willis during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Buy Photo
    Aztec's Anthony Rios drives to the basket for a layup against Snowflake's Trever Willis during the Rumble in the Jungle tournament third place game Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      PV girls top Rio Rancho for key another 5A win

      The Lady Panthers pulled ahead for a 45-39 home victory on Saturday.

      Despite struggling to knock down shots early on, PV went on a 16-9 run the third quarter and didn’t look back. It was just the Panthers’ third home game this season.

      PV (12-2) has won seven straight games overall.

      PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Rio Rancho girls basketball | Jan. 5
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy drives along the baseline toward the basket against Rio Rancho during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy drives along the baseline toward the basket against Rio Rancho during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Piedra Vista's Lexi Mitchell attacks the basket against Rio Rancho's Kaylee Dons (45), Jillian Rodriguez (12) and Hannah Dietz (13) during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Lexi Mitchell attacks the basket against Rio Rancho's Kaylee Dons (45), Jillian Rodriguez (12) and Hannah Dietz (13) during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Rio Rancho's Julia Chavez puts up a low-post shot before getting fouled by Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Rio Rancho's Julia Chavez puts up a low-post shot before getting fouled by Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Rio Rancho's Kelsie Hawkins gets a steal and drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Rio Rancho's Kelsie Hawkins gets a steal and drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Rio Rancho's Kelsie Hawkins during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
      Buy Photo
      Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to get a defensive stop against Rio Rancho's Kelsie Hawkins during Saturday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        FHS girls hammer Los Alamos

        The Lady Scorpions got off to a faster start on the scoring end en route to a 70-41 home win on Saturday.

        Farmington (12-2) tallied 32 first-half points in the first half, and it didn’t let up going on the attack. FHS put the game out of reach with a 24-9 run in the third quarter.

        Aztec wrestling blasts Bayfield on road

        The Tigers took care of business on the mat, 46-21 in Friday’s duals at BHS.

        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE