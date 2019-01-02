Buy Photo Basketball promo. (Photo: Current-Argus file photo)Buy Photo

PV girls primed for late-season surge

The Lady Panthers (11-2) already have a solid playoff resume, beating the likes of Kirtland Central, Miyamura (twice), Alamogordo, Las Cruces and Farmington.

And for the most part, PV’s finding ways to pull ahead late and in some cases batter foes on the scoreboard (winning by 20-plus points).

With home games against Rio Rancho and Sandia and District 2-5A play still on deck, PV will be battle-tested going into those matchups.

The Panthers, who will play are loaded with outside shooters, as well as athletic bigs who can create mismatches on both ends of the floor.

January will be revealing for FHS girls

The Lady Scorpions (10-2) secured their first big win of the season against Rio Rancho just before Christmas, but got stomped by PV last Saturday in Clovis. Farmington also lost to Cleveland earlier in the season.

That begs the question: is FHS truly among the elites?

Now comes the gauntlet of its schedule: Hope Christian, Tohatchi, Kirtland Central, Miyamura, Sandia and District 2-5A play (PV, La Cueva, West Mesa and Eldorado).

It’s a crucial time for FHS to handle business.

The Lady Scorpions have a chance to generate a nice batch of key wins, and they need more than just their win over Rio Rancho to be viewed as a playoff threat come March.

Can Newcomb boys stay unbeaten?

The Skyhawks are 7-0 entering the Aztec Rumble in the Jungle tournament, which starts Thursday.

Newcomb hammered Shiprock and Navajo Prep earlier this season, all while picking up key non-district wins against Estancia and Laguna Acoma.

With the exception of Fruita-Monument, Colorado, Newcomb has quite an easy path toward winning the Rumble in the Jungle tournament title.

If Newcomb can sneak past Fruita-Monument and dominate at the Santa Rosa Lion Classic later this month, the Skyhawks could very well be on track to enter the state playoffs unbeaten. And playing in a weak district will increase odds of staying perfect through February.