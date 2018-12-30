FARMINGTON — San Juan County’s basketball scene came bearing holiday gifts: more tournament hardware.
The Piedra Vista girls topped crosstown rival Farmington 71-46 on Saturday to win the Griego & Sons Holiday Classic in Clovis. Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep boys edged Page, Arizona, 49-48 on Friday to win the Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque.
PV (11-2) quickly jumped on the Lady Scorpions (10-2) with a 41-19 halftime lead and didn’t look back. PV wrapped up its eight-game road trip, winning seven of those contests.
Despite trailing 25-14 at halftime, Prep (10-3) stormed back with a 35-23 second-half run. The Eagles have won six straight games.
Kirtland, Prep girls also reach championship games
KC fell 59-35 to t tourney host and 5A power Hobbs in Saturday’s Hobbs Holiday tournament finals, while Prep fell 45-36 to Santa Fe Indian in Friday’s Striking Eagle tournament championship game.
