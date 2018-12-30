PHOTOS: Kirtland Central at Hobbs girls basketball | Dec. 29
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central's Avery Begay looks to deflect a pass against Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena.
Kirtland Central's Avery Begay looks to deflect a pass against Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena. Todd Bailey/Hobbs News-Sun
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi puts up a shot against Ayanna Smith (24) of Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena.
Kirtland Central's Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi puts up a shot against Ayanna Smith (24) of Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena. Todd Bailey/Hobbs News-Sun
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer looks to pass the ball down the left side against A'Niya Heckard (30) of Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena.
Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer looks to pass the ball down the left side against A'Niya Heckard (30) of Hobbs during Saturday's Hobbs Holiday Tournament championship game at Tasker Arena. Todd Bailey/Hobbs News-Sun
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — San Juan County’s basketball scene came bearing holiday gifts: more tournament hardware.

    The Piedra Vista girls topped crosstown rival Farmington 71-46 on Saturday to win the Griego & Sons Holiday Classic in Clovis. Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep boys edged Page, Arizona, 49-48 on Friday to win the Striking Eagle tournament in Albuquerque.

    PV (11-2) quickly jumped on the Lady Scorpions (10-2) with a 41-19 halftime lead and didn’t look back. PV wrapped up its eight-game road trip, winning seven of those contests.

    Despite trailing 25-14 at halftime, Prep (10-3) stormed back with a 35-23 second-half run. The Eagles have won six straight games.

    Kirtland, Prep girls also reach championship games

    KC fell 59-35 to t tourney host and 5A power Hobbs in Saturday’s Hobbs Holiday tournament finals, while Prep fell 45-36 to Santa Fe Indian in Friday’s Striking Eagle tournament championship game.