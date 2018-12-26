Buy Photo Farmington's Jordan Vasquez looks to pass the ball down the floor against Rio Rancho during a girls basketball game on Dec. 22 at Scorpion Arena. Visit daily-times.com to see the latest photo galleries and video highlights. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Kirtland Central is atop the 4A girls basketball leaderboard in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center rankings, while Farmington finally crept into the 5A rankings after its first breakout victory.

KC is No. 1 in the latest 4A poll after its Dec. 20 54-47 win at Los Lunas. The Lady Broncos ended that game on a 16-3 run. FHS is 5A’s 10th-ranked squad after its 63-54 home win over Rio Rancho on Dec. 22, which coach Larenson Henderson described as a “big growing moment” for the team.

Elsewhere, Piedra Vista moved up to No. 5 in the 5A girls rankings following back-to-back road wins last week at Miyamura and Aztec. The Navajo Prep boys moved back into the 3A boys rankings at No. 7 after three straight home wins.

The Prep girls are No. 9 in the latest 3A rankings, while the Newcomb boys moved up to No. 3 in this week’s 2A poll.