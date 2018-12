Buy Photo Aztec's Daniella Sanders looks to regain control of the loose ball against Farmington's Carolyn Thomas (30) and Kiiyani Anitielu (23) during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Visit daily-times.com for the latest sports photo galleries and video highlights. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Wednesday

Navajo Prep boys basketball vs. Native American Community Academy at Striking Eagle Invitational in Albuquerque, 1:30 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls basketball vs. Ruidoso at Striking Eagle Invitational in Albuquerque, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Kirtland Central girls basketball vs. El Paso-Bel Air, Texas at Hobbs Holiday Classic, 8 a.m.

Farmington girls basketball vs. Borger, Texas, at Clovis tournament, 1:20 p.m.

Piedra Vista boys basketball vs. Rio Rancho at Rio Rancho tournament, 3 p.m.

Shiprock girls basketball vs. Alamogordo at Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament, 3 p.m.

Kirtland Central boys basketball vs. Cibola at Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Shiprock boys basketball vs. West Mesa at Hobbs Holiday Classic, 4:45 p.m.

Farmington boys basketball vs. Artesia at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell, 6 p.m.

Piedra Vista girls basketball vs. Dumas, Texas at Griego’s Holiday Classic in Clovis, 6:30 p.m.

Aztec girls basketball vs. Hobbs at Hobbs Holiday Classic, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomfield boys basketball vs. Roswell at Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell, 7:30 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys and girls basketball teams at Striking Eagle Invitational, TBA

Friday

Shiprock boys basketball, Kirtland Central and Aztec girls basketball at Hobbs Holiday Classic, TBA

Farmington, PV girls basketball at Griego’s Holiday Classic, TBA

Piedra Vista boys basketball at Rio Rancho tournament, TBA

Shiprock girls basketball, Kirtland Central boys basketball at Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament, TBA

Farmington, Bloomfield boys basketball at Poe Corn Invitational, TBA

Navajo Prep boys and girls basketball teams at Striking Eagle Invitational, TBA

Saturday

Bloomfield girls basketball vs. Tohatchi, 2 p.m.

Shiprock boys basketball, Kirtland Central and Aztec girls basketball at Hobbs Holiday Classic, TBA

Farmington, PV girls basketball at Griego’s Holiday Classic in Clovis, TBA

Piedra Vista boys basketball at Rio Rancho tournament, TBA

Shiprock girls basketball, Kirtland Central boys basketball at Village of Los Lunas Holiday tournament, TBA

Farmington, Bloomfield boys basketball at Poe Corn Invitational, TBA