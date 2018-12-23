LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Farmington girls basketball team managed to grind out its first quality win of the season on Saturday, 63-54 over Rio Rancho.

FHS led 18-7 about six minutes into regulation, but Rio Rancho’s offense began building momentum attacking the basket. Rio drew plenty of fouls going to the rim and did some damage on the fast break, closing out the first half on a 29-10 run to lead 36-28 at halftime.

Rio Rancho opened the second half knocking down multiple 3-pointers from the corners, but Farmington’s press up top forced the Rams’ shooters to stall up top.

As the game reached its end, FHS soon pulled ahead to secure the victory.

FHS (8-1) will open the three-game Griego’s Holiday Classic Thursday at Clovis.

Aztec wrestler wins Nevada title

Cody Candelaria won the 140-pound individual championship Saturday at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic. Candelaria took down Liberty, Arizona’s, Kenny Marzola via 10-7 decision in the finals.

Christian Robison tied for third place overall in the 128-pound division, while Garrett Birzer placed fourth overall in the 134-pound division.

The Tigers placed third out of 61 teams with 200 1/2 total points. Liberty won the tournament with 234 1/2 team points.

Aztec will return to the mat at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Bayfield, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Shiprock boys basketball | Dec. 21
Shiprock's Mattheu Duncan pushes toward the basket against Piedra Vista's Lansias Morris during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Shiprock's Mattheu Duncan pushes toward the basket against Piedra Vista's Lansias Morris during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson loses control of the ball against Shiprock during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Adam Johnson loses control of the ball against Shiprock during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson puts up a contested shot against Shiprock's Takobe Charley during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson puts up a contested shot against Shiprock's Takobe Charley during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Lake Houston cuts left toward the basket against Shiprock's Tyris Newton during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Lake Houston cuts left toward the basket against Shiprock's Tyris Newton during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Shiprock's Mattheu Duncan drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Shiprock's Mattheu Duncan drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista during Friday's game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
