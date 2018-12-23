Buy Photo Farmington's Chloe Finch makes a basket against Rio Rancho during Saturday's game at Scorpion Arena. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — The Farmington girls basketball team managed to grind out its first quality win of the season on Saturday, 63-54 over Rio Rancho.

FHS led 18-7 about six minutes into regulation, but Rio Rancho’s offense began building momentum attacking the basket. Rio drew plenty of fouls going to the rim and did some damage on the fast break, closing out the first half on a 29-10 run to lead 36-28 at halftime.

Rio Rancho opened the second half knocking down multiple 3-pointers from the corners, but Farmington’s press up top forced the Rams’ shooters to stall up top.

As the game reached its end, FHS soon pulled ahead to secure the victory.

FHS (8-1) will open the three-game Griego’s Holiday Classic Thursday at Clovis.

Aztec wrestler wins Nevada title

Cody Candelaria won the 140-pound individual championship Saturday at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic. Candelaria took down Liberty, Arizona’s, Kenny Marzola via 10-7 decision in the finals.

Christian Robison tied for third place overall in the 128-pound division, while Garrett Birzer placed fourth overall in the 134-pound division.

The Tigers placed third out of 61 teams with 200 1/2 total points. Liberty won the tournament with 234 1/2 team points.

Aztec will return to the mat at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Bayfield, Colorado.

Shiprock boys, Kirtland girls pick up key wins

The Chieftains topped Piedra Vista 58-54 in overtime Friday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Lady Broncos won 54-47 Thursday at Los Lunas in a key 4A bout.

Despite blowing a 25-15 halftime lead, Shiprock stayed the course. Shiprock set up late scoring chances with key rebounds and outlet passes to the outer lanes.

Despite a tough start, Kirtland pulled ahead for good with a 16-3 fourth-quarter run.

Both teams will play in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament starting Thursday.

KC (7-2) will face El Paso-Bel Air, Texas, at 8 a.m. Thursday, while Shiprock (3-4) will face West Mesa at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

