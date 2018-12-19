Lady Panthers sixth in 5A, Lady Broncos fourth in 4A
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Kirtland Central are still holding strong in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center girls basketball rankings.
PV moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest 5A poll, while Kirtland stayed put at No. 4 in the latest 4A poll.
PV faced tough competition in Las Cruces, Centennial and Belen to place third at the Rio Rancho tournament last weekend. The Panthers then topped Miyamura 67-54 on Tuesday.
Kirtland played in the friendly confines of Bronco Arena for a crucial three-game home stand, winning all three.
PV (7-2) will head to Aztec for a 7 p.m. Thursday bout at Lillywhite Gym, while Kirtland (6-2) will travel to defending state champion Los Lunas at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Navajo Prep girls, Newcomb boys still ranked
Prep is ranked 10th in the latest 3A girls poll, while Newcomb jumped up one spot to No. 4 in the latest 2A boys poll.
The Navajo Prep boys fell out of the top 10 in the 3A boys poll after back-to-back losses at Farmington and at Newcomb earlier this month. However, the Eagles responded with back-to-back home wins and improved to 6-3.
Prep will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.