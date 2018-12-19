Lady Panthers sixth in 5A, Lady Broncos fourth in 4A

Piedra Vista's Celina Watson pushes the ball in transition against Shiprock during a girls basketball game on Dec. 13 at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. PV is ranked sixth in the latest 5A poll.

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Kirtland Central are still holding strong in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center girls basketball rankings.

PV moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest 5A poll, while Kirtland stayed put at No. 4 in the latest 4A poll.

PV faced tough competition in Las Cruces, Centennial and Belen to place third at the Rio Rancho tournament last weekend. The Panthers then topped Miyamura 67-54 on Tuesday.

Kirtland played in the friendly confines of Bronco Arena for a crucial three-game home stand, winning all three.

PV (7-2) will head to Aztec for a 7 p.m. Thursday bout at Lillywhite Gym, while Kirtland (6-2) will travel to defending state champion Los Lunas at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Navajo Prep girls, Newcomb boys still ranked

Prep is ranked 10th in the latest 3A girls poll, while Newcomb jumped up one spot to No. 4 in the latest 2A boys poll.

The Navajo Prep boys fell out of the top 10 in the 3A boys poll after back-to-back losses at Farmington and at Newcomb earlier this month. However, the Eagles responded with back-to-back home wins and improved to 6-3.

Prep will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Thursday.