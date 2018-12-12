District 2-5A
1. Eldorado (3-0)
2. Farmington (4-1)
3. Piedra Vista (2-2) *
4. West Mesa (1-1)
5. La Cueva (1-3)
* = Own third-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials
District 1-4A
1. Miyamura (3-2)
2. Aztec (3-4)
3. Bloomfield (2-2)
4. Gallup (1-2)
5. Shiprock (2-4)
6. Kirtland Central (0-3)
District 1-3A
1. Thoreau (3-2)
2. Navajo Prep (4-3)
3. Wingate (2-2)
4. Zuni (2-3)
5. Tohatchi (2-5)
6. Crownpoint (1-4)
Key games to watch
Navajo Prep vs. Rehoboth Christian, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Prep will step into the Eagles Nest for the first time this season, opening a critical three-game home stand.
Prep will play at home in seven of its next 12 games.
After dropping back-to-back games to Farmington and Newcomb, the Eagles are in a favorable position to get back into the win column and start a big late-season run.
Farmington at Bayfield, Colorado, 3 p.m. Saturday
The Scorpions will hit the road for the first time this season, embarking on an 11-game road trip over the next month.
FHS, which will host Bloomfield on Thursday, is thriving on wearing down foes with its press come the second half in recent ball games.
Picking up that first road win will be crucial to help Farmington show the state its new defense is for real, not just a result of playing in the friendly confines of Scorpion Arena.
It’ll also give FHS much-needed momentum entering the Eddie Peña Classic (at Grants) and the Poe Corn Invitational (at Roswell), along with a critical 5A bout at Rio Rancho in early January.
