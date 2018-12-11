Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez lunges forward attacking the basket against Farmington during Saturday's Marv Sanders Invitational championship game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. The Eagles are now the sixth-ranked team in the latest 3A poll. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep and Newcomb keep climbing up the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center boys basketball rankings following strong tournament outings.

Prep moved up three spots to No. 6 in the latest 3A poll, while Newcomb jumped up three spots to No. 5 in the latest 2A rankings.

Prep took second place in the Marv Sanders Invitational last weekend at Farmington High, topping Piedra Vista and San Juan, Utah, to reach the finals.

Newcomb won last weekend's Hawk Holiday Classic at Laguna Acoma, opening the new season with back-to-back tournament championships.

The two sides will go at it tonight at NHS.

Area girls teams still ranked

Piedra Vista, which placed second in last weekend's Joe Lomasney Invitational at Gallup, stayed put at No. 8 in the latest 5A poll.

Kirtland Central remains at No. 4 in the latest 4A poll, while Navajo Prep is still the ninth-ranked team in 3A.

5A girls

1. Hobbs

2. West Mesa

3. Carlsbad

4. La Cueva

5. Sandia

6. Mayfield

7. Rio Rancho

8. Piedra Vista

9. Centennial

10. Eldorado

4A girls

1. Gallup

2. Los Lunas

3. Highland

4. Kirtland Central

5. St. Pius

6. Miyamura

7. Hope Christian

8. Pojoaque Valley

9. Española Valley

10. Goddard

3A girls

1. Robertson

2. Tucumcari

3. Hatch Valley

4. Santa Fe Indian

5. Socorro

6. Tohatchi

7. West Las Vegas

8. Tularosa

9. Navajo Prep

10. St. Michael’s

3A boys

1. St. Michael’s

2. West Las Vegas

3. Sandia Prep

4. Laguna Acoma

5. Santa Fe Indian

6. Navajo Prep

7. Hot Springs

8. Tularosa

9. Robertson

10. Wingate

2A boys

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Magdalena

4. Santa Rosa

5. Newcomb

6. Estancia

7. Mesilla Valley

8. Menaul

9. McCurdy

10. Mora