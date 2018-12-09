Buy Photo Farmington's Jordan Beyale looks to deflect the ball against Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Saturday's Marv Sanders Invitational championship game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions overpowered their foes with their full-court press to win the Marv Sanders Invitational over the weekend.

After beating Aztec (71-27 on Thursday) and Miyamura (57-46 on Friday), FHS took down Navajo Prep 58-46 on Saturday to secure the tournament title.

Each night, the Scorpions pulled ahead in the second half by taking their press up a notch at that time.

FHS (3-1) got plenty of deflections and tips in the outer lanes, and it forced plenty of turnovers on the baseline.

Farmington’s Josh Goats was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Newcomb wins Hawk Holiday Classic

The Skyhawks topped the host school Laguna Acoma, 70-55, in Saturday’s finals.

NHS won its second straight tournament, improving to 6-0 this season.

Aztec wrestling wins Bloomfield Invitational

The Tigers' state title defense began Friday on a high note, as five of their wrestlers took home individual crowns.

Dylan St. Vrain (120 pounds), Garrett Birzer (132), Cody Candelaria (138), Hunter Medina (145) and Bode Wooley (152) all won titles for their respective weight divisions.