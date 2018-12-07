Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Peanut Dryden (2) snatches the ball away from Piedra Vista's Haley Weston Tuesday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

District 2-5A

1. Farmington (4-0)

2. West Mesa (2-0) *

3. Piedra Vista (2-0)

4. La Cueva (1-0)

5. Eldorado (0-1)

* = Own second-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

District 1-4A

1. Gallup (2-0)

2. Miyamura (2-1) *

3. Shiprock (2-1)

4. Kirtland Central (3-2)

5. Bloomfield (2-2)

6. Aztec (0-4)

* = Own second-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

District 1-3A

1. Thoreau (2-0) *

2. Zuni (2-0)

3. Navajo Prep (1-1) #

4. Wingate (2-2)

5. Crownpoint (1-2)

6. Tohatchi (0-1)

* = Own first-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

# = Own third-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

District 1-2A

1. Northwest (1-0)

2. Newcomb (3-1)

3. Dulce (1-1) #

4. Rehoboth Christian (2-2)

5. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (0-1) %

6. Ramah (0-3)

7. Navajo Pine (0-5)

# = Own third-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

% = Own fifth-place tiebreaker, due to point differentials

Upcoming games to watch

Bloomfield vs. Los Lunas, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The two sides will square off again in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state finals, though both are now in Class 4A this year.

Bloomfield lost eight seniors from that group to graduation, and Halle Payne is the only key player back this year.

The Lady Bobcats current group, which now includes at least its five junior varsity starters from last year, will greatly benefit from playing in a tough matchup like Los Lunas.

Whether Bloomfield comes through victorious or at least keeps the game fairly close, this year’s group will start to better understand what it will take to build on last year’s run.

Kirtland Central vs. Española Valley, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Lady Broncos will not only play in a signature Class 4A game for their home opener, but also embark on a key three-game homestand.

A victory would represent a much-needed quality win, and being in the friendly confines of Bronco Arena the next three games will be a much-needed emotional boost while KC is still acclimating to coach Devon Manning’s offense.

Farmington at Shiprock, 7 p.m. Thursday

FHS coach Larenson Henderson will take on his former squad of the previous six seasons.

The Lady Scorpions (4-0), who will play at Durango, Colorado, on Tuesday night, are averaging 65.7 points scored per game. Farmington is also averaging just 35.5 points allowed per game.

Farmington vs. Cleveland at Albuquerque Academy, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15

The Lady Scorpions will have their first big test in the Storm, another undefeated team entering this weekend.

This will be Farmington’s first chance to pick up a quality Class 5A victory.