Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie draws contact under the basket against Aztec's Austin Schaub (15) during the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament Thursday at Shiprock. Prep is ranked ninth in the first 3A boys basketball poll of the season. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County basketball teams are ranked in the first New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll of the season.

Kirtland Central is ranked fourth in the first 4A girls poll of the year. The Lady Broncos placed third at the Lake Powell Holiday Classic in Page, Arizona, last weekend.

Piedra Vista (eighth in the 5A girls poll) and Navajo Prep (ninth in the 3A girls poll) also are ranked.

The Lady Panthers will open the season tonight at home against Kirtland Central, while Prep will host Bayfield, Colorado, tonight in its season opener.

Elsewhere, the Prep boys (ninth in 3A) and the Newcomb boys (eighth in 2A) are both ranked this week after opening the season strong last weekend at the Jerry Richardson Memorial tournament in Shiprock. Newcomb won the tournament, while Prep placed third.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. West Mesa

3. Carlsbad

4. Mayfield

5. Cibola

6. La Cueva

7. Eldorado

8. Piedra Vista

9. Volcano Vista

10. Rio Rancho

4A girls rankings

1. Gallup

2. Los Lunas

3. Highland

4. Kirtland Central

5. Hope Christian

6. St. Pius

7. Goddard

8. Pojoaque Valley

9. Portales

10. Española Valley

3A girls rankings

1. Robertson

2. Santa Fe Indian

3. Tucumcari

4. Tohatchi

5. Hatch Valley

6. Tularosa

7. Socorro

8. West Las Vegas

9. Navajo Prep

10. St. Michael's

3A boys rankings

1. St. Michael's

2. Sandia Prep

3. West Las Vegas

4. Robertson

5. Santa Fe Indian

6. Laguna Acoma

7. Wingate

8. Cuba

9. Navajo Prep

10. Tularosa

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Texico

3. Magdalena

4. Santa Rosa

5. Estancia

6. Mesilla Valley

7. Menaul

8. Newcomb

9. Mora

10. McCurdy